How to Watch Smurfs Reboot 2021 Online Without Cable

Classic cartoon “The Smurfs” is getting an updated reboot when Nickelodeon debuts this all-new animated series on Friday, Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “The Smurfs” 2021 reboot streaming online:

The original “Smurfs” cartoon series aired from 1981 to 1989 as part of NBC’s Saturday morning cartoon block that also included “Spider Man and His AMazing Friends,” “Flintstone Funnies,” “Alvin and the Chipmunks,” “Disney’s Adventures of the Gummy Bears,” “Snorks” and more.

Now “The Smurfs” is back with a new CG-animated series that “follows the beloved characters embarking upon rousing adventures,” according to the Nickelodeon press release.

It continues:

Blue and small, and standing only three apples tall, The Smurfs are set to make their Nickelodeon debut in an all-new series premiering Friday, Sept. 10. The original series marks the return of the globally renowned characters to television for the first time in nearly 40 years and follows Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Brainy, Hefty, Clumsy and the other inhabitants of Smurf Village on all-new adventures, packed with humor, heart and high-stakes action. In the premiere episode, “Smurf-Fu,” when Smurfette rescues Brainy from a giant snake, the other Smurfs ask her to teach them “Smurf-Fu.” Next in, “Diaper Daddy,” when everyone is tired of changing Baby’s diapers, Handy decides to invent a robot that will do the job.

Then on Sept. 17 comes “Unsmurfable Smile” and “Mind the Cat” where “Smurfette and Blossom try to make Grouchy smile by taking him on a camping trip; Gargamel falls under the mind control of Azrael and the Smurfs must help to set him free.”

On Sept. 24 comes “Smurfs in Disguise” and “Jokes on You,” the description of which reads, “After breaking Papa Smurf’s telescope, Scaredy and Hefty decide to dress up as girls and hide rather than face punishment; Vanity tires of Jokey’s exploding box and decides to booby trap it with an even bigger explosion.”

The voice cast includes David Freeman as Papa Smurf, the father figure keeping the other Smurfs in line; Berangere McNeese as Smurfette, a curious Smurf who is always ready to take part in new adventures; Lenny Mark Irons as Gargamel, a conniving human wizard with a bottomless thirst to capture Smurfs; Youssef El Kaoukibi as Brainy, who considers himself the smartest of the bunch; and Catherine Hershey as Willow, the brave and wise matriarch of a new tribe of girl Smurfs.

“The Smurfs” reboot is Nickelodeon’s latest in a string of popular hits that include “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “The Patrick Star Show,” “Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years,” “PAW Patrol,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” “Blue’s Clues & You!,” and the all-new animated “Star Trek: Prodigy” series.

“The Smurfs” airs Fridays at 7:30 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Nickelodeon.