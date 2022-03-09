‘The Thing About Pam’ Streaming: How to Watch Online Free

Based on the true story of Pam Hupp and the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria, new crime limited series “The Thing About Pam” premieres Tuesday, March 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “The Thing About Pam” live online:

The Thing About Pam | Official Trailer | An NBC Limited Series She's a friend… until the end. Renée Zellweger stars as Pam Hupp in a diabolical story based on a true crime. The Thing About Pam premieres Tuesday, March 8 at 10/9c on NBC.

Based on a podcast about a real-1ife murder, “The Truth About Pam” chronicles the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria “that resulted in her husband Russ’s conviction, although he insisted he didn’t kill her. He was later exonerated,” reads the NBC press release.

It continues:

This brutal crime set off a chain of events that would expose a diabolical scheme deeply involving Pam Hupp. A thorough examination of the scheme was featured on several episodes of “Dateline NBC,” becoming one of the most popular topics to ever air on the hit franchise. It also became the subject of a popular 2019 podcast, “The Thing About Pam,” which has been downloaded over 20 million times.

The series stars two-time Oscar winner Renée Zellweger, who is also an executive producer, Josh Duhamel, Judy Greer, Katy Mixon, Glenn Fleshler, Gideon Adlon, Sean Bridgers, Suanne Spoke and Mac Brandt.

The six-episode limited series got a straight-to-series order by NBC, who called it “must watch.”

“When you think about what qualifies something as a ‘must watch,’ I’m not sure you could do any better than the undeniable trifecta of Renee Zellweger, Blumhouse and ‘Dateline,’” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content. “The twists and turns of this saga are truly stranger than fiction, and in the hands of this incredibly talented artistic team, this series will bring a completely new perspective to a story that has already captivated millions.”

“Similar to our acclaimed and award-winning crime series such as ‘The Jinx’ and ‘Sharp Objects,’ we see this opportunity to fuel viewers’ appetites for strong and compelling stories,” said Jason Blum, CEO and founder of Blumhouse. “This opportunity to build a powerful, scripted franchise and work with the incomparable Renee Zellweger in her first starring role on broadcast TV, with a writer as gifted as Jessika Borsiczky and adapting material from the treasure troves of ‘Dateline’ in partnership with our friends at NBC, is unparalleled. I couldn’t be more proud of the Blumhouse team for bringing it to fruition.”

The premiere episode is titled “She’s a Good Friend” and its description reads, “Pam Hupp, Betsy Faria’s close friend, is the last person to see Betsy alive after dropping her off at home on the night of her murder; Betsy’s husband, Russ Faria, makes a distraught call to 911.”

Episode two airs March 15 and it is titled “She’s a Helper.” Its description reads, “Pam becomes a source of support not just for Betsy’s family, but also for law enforcement and District Attorney Leah Askey as they build their case; Russ hires Joel Schwartz, a top criminal defense attorney from St. Louis.”

“The Thing About Pam” airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.