Thomas Abreu, New York Scooter Suspect: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Thomas Abreu was identified as the 25-year-old suspect accused of driving around Brooklyn and Queens in New York City on an illegal scooter and randomly shooting at people, killing a man in his 80s, according to ABC7.

Police Commissioner Edward Caban said in a news conference that the suspect shot four “innocent people tragically killing one.” The shooting spree occurred on July 8, 2023.

ABC7 described the deceased victim as Hamoo Saeidi, 86, although police gave his age as 87.

Graphic video captured some of the shootings. The videos were first posted on Telegram by LiveLeak.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Thomas Abreu Is Accused of Using an Illegal Scooter Without a License Plate During the Shooting Spree

Thomas Abreu, 25, of Brooklyn, was charged with murder and attempted murder at the 107th Precinct stationhouse in Pomonok, Queens, for yesterday's scooter shooting rampage in which an 87-year-old man was killed and three others were wounded.https://t.co/mc5UAIVDCM — Crime in NYC (@CrimeInNYC) July 9, 2023

According to Caban, the suspect used an illegal scooter that did not have a license plate to move from one location to the next.

He said police pulled videos and sent them to the smart phones of every New York police officer on duty using a critical message alert.

⚠️ warning ⚠️

Man on scooter goes on shooting spree in Queens and Brooklyn. 4 people shot 1 dead . The NYPD arrested the suspect pic.twitter.com/Jm9RyPFyec — Leeroy Johnson (@LeeroyPress) July 9, 2023

According to Caban, it “became clear these shootings were carried out by the same perpetrator.” A source described the shooter to The New York Post as “extremely emotionally disturbed.”

2. When Officers Arrested Thomas Abreu, They Recovered a Pistol With an Extended Magazine, Police Say

It’s only going to get worse…#NewYork, drove a bike, shot people, killed one, wounded three, detained. Random shooter on scooter goes on shooting spree in New York; kills 86-year-old man. The New York City Police Department apprehended a suspect approximately two hours after… pic.twitter.com/dNq9GfMw3L — CtrlAltDelete (@TakingoutTrash7) July 9, 2023

According to Caban, armed with an image of the suspect, the officers “fanned out” across Queens, focusing on major thoroughfares.

They soon spotted the shooter on the scooter and recovered a 9mm pistol with an extended magazine, Caban said.

He thanked officers for apprehending the suspect, noting the “violence this individual was willing to carry out.” Of officers, Caban said, “You were relentless in your work.”

A source told The New York Post that the weapon was a “ghost gun.”

3. Thomas Abreu is Accused of Shooting the First Victim From Behind

BREAKING: NYPD arrested a 25-year-old gunman who was riding a scooter and shooting at random in multiple New York City neighbors, killing 87 year old man and injuring three others. pic.twitter.com/EZhlFX9sGD — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) July 9, 2023

Joseph E. Kenny, Assistant Chief at Detective Bureau, said in the news conference that five incidents occurred in Brooklyn, and four in Queens. He described the investigation as active.

The victims were not yet identified by authorities.

In the first incident, according to Kenny, a 21-year-old Hispanic male was shot one time in the left shoulder. He is expected to survive. According to Kenny, a 9mm shell casing was found at the scene.

Detectives quickly obtained video that showed a Hispanic male approaching the victim from behind on a scooter and opening fire, according to Kenny.

“We were inside and we heard like three shots — pow, pow, pow — one behind each other,” one local store owner said to The Post. “I looked outside but I didn’t see him. People said he was on a motorcycle on the sidewalk just shooting randomly. People were screaming and running.”

4. The Elderly Man Was Shot to Death Near a Nail Salon, Police Say

Scooter-riding gunman shoots 3 in Queens, kills 86-year-old man: NYPD https://t.co/UwZsHT8gHA pic.twitter.com/qjawvrDzZZ — New York Post (@nypost) July 8, 2023

Seventeen minutes after the first shooting, at 11:27 a.m., a man was shot on Jamaica Avenue in Queens, Kenny said. He was shot one time. The Asian male in his 80s has died, according to Kenny, who said the shooter opened fire at a nail salon while on the scooter. One of the graphic videos to emerge shows this victim walking down the sidewalk, according to The New York Daily News.

Three 9mm shell casings were recovered. A short time later, there was another incident, in which witnesses described a male on a scooter randomly firing at a group of people on a corner, according to Kenny, but no one was struck.

Eight minutes later, a 44-year-old Hispanic male was shot one time in the face, with a bullet striking him in the cheek. He is in critical condition, Kenny said.

Less than one minute later, another man, a 63-year-old Hispanic male, was shot in the shoulder on Jamaica Avenue, Kenny said. He is in stable condition.

5. Thomas Abreu Has 1 Prior Arrest in New York City & His Motive Is Not Clear, Police Say

Below are photos of the scooter and firearm recovered at the scene. pic.twitter.com/xtFxtT1bCZ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 8, 2023

Kenny described the suspect as a “male Hispanic, 25,” who has “one prior arrest in New York City.” He didn’t say what it is for.

The Post reported through a source that the arrest was for a “forged instrument.”

Police say they aren’t sure what the motive is, but they believe the shooting spree was random.

READ NEXT: Nahel Merzouk, the Teen Shot & Killed by French Police