How to Watch Thunder vs Jazz Game Online Without Cable

The Utah Jazz will host the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday, October 20 at Vivint Arena.

The game (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Bally Sports Oklahoma for those who live in the Thunder market and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain for those who live in the Jazz market. It will also stream live on NBA League Pass for everyone out of market.

Here’s a full rundown of how you can watch a live stream of the Thunder vs Jazz, with your options depending on where you live:

Thunder vs Jazz Preview

The Jazz added Rudy Gay, Hassan Whiteside, and Eric Paschall this offseason, after finishing with a 52-20 record last season. It was the best record in the Western Conference, and the best in the NBA. Utah scored 116.4 points a game last year, which was 4th in the NBA and they allowed 107.2 points a game on defense (3rd in the league).

“We got some guys that can really help us,” reigning Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert said, per The News Observer. “We saw that we needed to get a little better defensively, especially in the playoffs. We got some guys who can help us do that and help our team.”

“We saw a lot of evolution with our group last year,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder added.

Utah will be going up against an Oklahoma City team that finished with a 22-50 record last season. OKC has one of the youngest rosters in the league, and it shows.

“The way I look at it is the same as my personal development. You can’t rush it,” OKC guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said, via News 9. “All you can do is control the present day by day. So, for me it’s the same as this team. The control every day we go into practice. Are we doing things the right way? The winning mentality, winning way. And I think it will take care of itself.”

Still, there’s a lot to look forward to on this young Oklahoma City roster, including Gilgeous-Alexander, who averaged 23.7 points a game last year, and Australian phenom Josh Giddey, OKC’s sixth overall pick in the draft this year.

“His intelligence and feel and instincts, I think it makes a lot of sense when you look at the way he came up,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said about Giddey. “He comes from a basketball family. He was around the game. There’s great passion for basketball in Australia that he was exposed to as a young age. There’s great pride in the national team there that he’s been involved with from a very young age. I think that certainly helps. I think that’s a huge part of who he is as a player and as a person.”

Here’s a look at the projected starting lineups for both teams heading into this game:

Jazz Projected Starting Lineup: Mike Conley (PG), Donovan Mitchell (SG), Royce O’Neale (SG), Bojan Bogdanovic (PF), Rudy Gobert (C)

Thunder Projected Starting Lineup: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (PG), Josh Giddey (SG), Luguentz Dort (SG), Aleksej Pokusevski (PF) Mike Muscala (C)