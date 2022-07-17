Steven Hull Raley: ‘Pissed Off’ TikTok Trucker Death Confirmed

Steven Hull Raley was a trucker who was a TikTok influencer who went by the name “pissed_off_trucker” on the social media platform and who died in a crash in Kansas.

AL.com confirmed that the man who died in the semi-truck crash in Kansas on July 12, 2022, was Raley.

Raley had more than 197,000 followers on his TikTok page.

In his videos, Raley talked about being a trucker and events in the news.

Here’s what you need to know:

Raley Spoke About Getting Home in His Final Video

“All I care about is getting home,” Raley said in his last pissed off trucker video on TikTok. He praised TikTok followers, calling them good people.

Followers filled up his comment thread after his death. “Can another trucker please do a proper send off for this amazing man. Your home with our Heavenly Father now brother. You will be truly missed 💕,” wrote one.

“This video hits different now. 😢😢” wrote another. “Gonna miss you brother!” another comment writer said. “I just heard the news and I’m so heartbroken. Thank you for all of your positive words over the years. I’m going to miss you so much 🥺 RIP man,” wrote another.

“We care Steve! I hope your smiling down and I know it wasn’t the home you were talking about but rest easy brotha! Your job is done. Till Valhalla! 🙏” another wrote.

Raley’s Semi Crashed on Interstate 70 in Kansas

According to KSN-TV, Raley, 52, died “following a crash in northwest Kansas. It happened on Interstate 70, about 16 miles west of Colby,” which is in Kansas.

Raley “left the road,” the television station reported, citing the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The semi went through a fence, “drove for a quarter-mile, and turned and came back through the fence. The semi then crossed both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-70 and came to rest in the ditch,” the television station reported. The cause of the crash is not clear.

Raley, who was wearing his seatbelt, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Truckers Final Mile is collecting donations to help get Raley’s body home. The page wrote on Facebook:

Over the road truck driver Mr. Steven R. (“Dozer”) passed away in a tractor trailer collision near Colby, Kansas. Steven was 52. Steven’s family has asked truckersfinalmile to help get him home to near Birmingham, Alabama to be laid to rest. You can help us help by making a tax deductible donation today at: http://www.truckersfinalmile.org Please put for Dozer in the note/message space when the donation page opens. Thank you and please share.

“I’m so upset that I’m just now finding him now that he’s gone- I know I wouldve loved him!!!” wrote another person on Raley’s TikTok comment thread. Wrote another, “Omg. Bro…. This app and life won’t be the same without you. R.I.P. driva we got it from here 🥺🥺”

Raley wrote on TikTok that he was “happily married.”

A woman wrote on Facebook, “Praying for his wife and daughter. I worry and pray all the time for our truckers. The roads are so dangerous. I know so many that are truckers. Thank you for all you do and for the sacrifices you make when comes to your home time especially.”

