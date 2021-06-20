Tim Hortons’ Father’s Day Promotions 2021

This year, Father’s Day is observed on June 20. In celebration of the holiday, many people may want to spoil their paternal figures and treat them to something delicious. Those trying to stick to a budget may be pleased to hear that Tim Hortons U.S. has a deal on Father’s Day.

Customers Can Get a Deal on Tim Hortons Refresher Beverages During Father’s Day Weekend

According to Delish, the restaurant chain has a promotion on Saturday, June 19, and Sunday, June 20. Customers will be able to get two Refresher beverages for the price of one. The publication noted that the “buy one Refresher and get one free” promotion only works in stores, as the “deal is not valid on app or online orders.”

QSR reported that the Tim Hortons’ promotion is in celebration of the launch of the Refreshers, which coincides with “the first day of Summer.” This means the deal may just be coincidentally happening on Father’s Day weekend. Regardless of whether the deal was specifically for Father’s Day, this promotion is perfect for fathers or father figures who enjoy fruit-flavored beverages. According to QSR, the refreshers come “in two flavors,” Blackberry Mint, which is described as “a combination of rich blackberries, invigorating mint, and green tea,” and Orange Tangerine, which is “a citrusy mix of tangy orange, tart tangerine, and green tea.”

While those drinks are the only ones that are valid in the United States for the June 19 and June 20 promotion, the company just launched two other iced drinks for the summer. According to Foodservice and Hospitality Magazine, the company now offers Strawberry Watermelon and Peach Real Fruit Quenchers. Tim Hortons’ Chief Marketing Officer, Hope Bagozzi, recently released a statement about the Real Fruit Quenchers, which seem to be only “available at Tim Hortons across Canada.”

“We wanted to kick off the season by launching two new everyday drinks for guests looking to cool down with a refreshing beverage that tastes like summer. The two new Real Fruit Quenchers are also part of our commitment to providing guests with menu items that are made without artificial colours or flavours, giving them a refreshing drink they can enjoy all summer long!” explained Bagozzi.

Other popular drinks available at Tim Hortons in both the United States and Canada include frozen hot chocolate, iced french vanilla lattes, and cappuccinos. Customers can also purchase food items like doughnuts, breakfast sandwiches, and potato wedges.

There Are Hundreds of Tim Hortons Locations in the United States

Store hours are dependent upon location. Those who would like to see if there is a Tim Hortons near them can check the company’s website. While Tim Hortons is a predominately Canadian company, there are quite a few locations throughout the United States. According to the company, the “first U.S. location open[ed] in Tonawanda NY” in 1984. Over the past 37 years, Tim Hortons has expanded to over 550 U.S. locations. However, some customers may still be unsatisfied with the fact that there is not a Tim Hortons in every state. David McMullen, the company’s Vice President of U.S. Marketing, acknowledged that issue and stated that they “get phone calls and emails every day from people who crave Tim Hortons coffee, but don’t live near a restaurant.” As a solution, the company decided to launch an “online store for U.S. customers” that offers Tim Hortons whole bean, single-serve, and ground coffee.

“The site is simple, fast and friendly, just like our restaurants. And it has great gift ideas for the Tim Hortons lover who’s moved away,” stated McMullen.

