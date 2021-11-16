How to Watch Tom Brady Documentary 2021

The latest ESPN original sports documentary is “Man in the Arena,” a 10-part documentary series in which Tom Brady chronicles his Super Bowl appearances with a first-hand account of each one. The first episode premieres Tuesday, November 16.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

“Man in the Arena” won’t be on regular TV anywhere, but you can watch every episode (new one releases every Tuesday) exclusively on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ also includes dozens of live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 for a month or $69.99 for a year.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch “Man in the Arena” on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

“Man in the Arena” Preview





Play



Man in the Arena: Tom Brady (NEW) | Begins November 16th | ESPN+ 2021-11-08T15:25:29Z

Arguably the greatest quarterback in the history of the National Football League, Tom Brady has been playing professional football for over 20 years and has seven Super Bowl rings to show for it.

Now his story is coming to ESPN Plus, where he will share “a first-hand account of his Super Bowl appearances,” according to the ESPN press release.

It continues:

The series features Brady and other notable figures deconstructing the milestones of his legendary NFL career, mining the psychological and emotional terrain of each victory and defeat. The first episode will be available to ESPN Plus subscribers next Tuesday, with new episodes posting weekly on Tuesdays. Each weekly debut will include a special presentation of the episode at 9 p.m. ET, followed by the post-show Inside the Arena. Each episode focuses on a single Super Bowl appearance, beginning with Super Bowl XXXVI, the season Brady took over as quarterback for the New England Patriots after star quarterback Drew Bledsoe suffered an injury. The episodes depict not just the pivotal moments, but everything that leads to them, illustrating the series of small steps that seem insignificant at the time, but when reflected upon, show the distance traveled. The docuseries is co-produced by ESPN, Religion of Sports, 199 Productions, and NFL Films.

“’Man in the Arena’ is more than a series of career highlights compiled together,” said Brady in a statement. “This series shows what an incredible journey it has been for me these past 22 years and the incredible people that have impacted me on this amazing ride. It is an inside look into how this journey has helped shape me into the man I am today.”

“Tom Brady has been a dominant force in the NFL, and in the broader culture, for two decades now. No player in recent memory has been more analyzed or debated, more beloved or reviled,” said director Gotham Chopra. “’Man in the Arena’ is an examination of his impact on and off the field, and I’m eager for that discussion to continue around the series.”

Added Brian Lockhart, senior vice president, ESPN+ Original Content and ESPN Films: “Tom Brady went from being selected 199th overall in the 2000 NFL Draft to leading one of the greatest dynasties in sports, and he still isn’t done. That’s just the kind of story we love to tell: one that’s epic and sweeping on one hand, and human and complex on the other. That combination of big stars and teams, new reporting, and nuanced drama is what we do best at ESPN, and we know our fans will appreciate a look inside as ‘Man in the Arena’ unfolds every week on ESPN+.”

The series features exclusive interviews with key figures from Brady’s life and career, including Julie Brady, Maureen Brady, Nancy Brady, Tedy Bruschi, Gisele Bündchen, Drew Bledsoe, Julian Edelman, Alex Guerrero, Rob Gronkowski, Rodney Harrison, Peyton Manning, Willie McGinest, Lawyer Milloy, Randy Moss, Bill O’Brien, Richard Sherman, Michael Strahan, Mike Vrabel, Wes Welker, and Vince Wilfork.

In addition to the series itself, there are two companion shows also available for fans. “Inside the Arena” will air live on ESPN Plus following each episode, hosted by Tedy Bruschi and Field Yates. Then on social media comes “After the Arena,” hosted by Shae Cornette, Jason Fitz, and Skubie Mageza, which will stream on the ESPN App and ESPN’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube pages on the Wednesday evenings after each episode drops. There will also be a podcast called Man in the Arena” hosted by series director Gotham Chopra that aims to look “at Brady’s career and the myriad, universal ways that sports enrich and connect our world.”

“Man in the Arena: Tom Brady” drops new episodes Tuesdays on ESPN Plus.