How to Watch Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Concert Streaming Online

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s concert special “One Last Time” will air Sunday, November 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of the Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga concert online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga concert live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga concert live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga concert live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga concert live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

‘One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga’ Preview





Play



One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga a new concert special honoring the musical legacy and enduring friendship of Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, airing Sunday, Nov. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/ PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. 2021-11-19T23:24:31Z

To celebrate Tony Bennett’s 95th birthday, he and Lady Gaga filmed a special called “One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.” It was made by filming at two different sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall in August 2021. The CBS press release teases, “The live concert brings together the two incredible entertainers performing duets and solo songs honoring their shared love of the Great American Songbook.”

It continues:

“One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga” is a new concert special honoring the musical legacy and enduring friendship of Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga. The special is Tony Bennett’s last historic concert appearance before announcing his retirement from touring. The concert features solo performances by Bennett and Lady Gaga, followed by several of their famous duets. The musical repertoire for the special highlights the 10 years of the performers’ association, from their first duet recording “Lady Is a Tramp” to selections from their two collaborative albums, “Cheek To Cheek” and the newly released “Love For Sale.”

The performances are as follows:

Lady Gaga sings the following jazz standards:

“Luck Be a Lady”

“Orange Colored Sky”

“Let’s Do It”

“New York, New York”

Next, Tony Bennett shares some of his signature songs, including:

“Watch What Happens”

“Steppin’ Out”

“Fly Me to the Moon”

“I Left My Heart in San Francisco”

The special culminates with the pairing of these remarkable artists on the following classic hits:

“Lady Is a Tramp”

“Love for Sale”

“Anything Goes”

On an episode of “60 Minutes” from October, Lady Gaga talked about Bennett’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis, which is what led to him retiring. But Gaga said it does not impact his singing.





Play



Despite his Alzheimer's, Tony Bennett prepares to perform with Lady Gaga The 95-year-old singer is gearing up for two more shows at Radio City Music Hall, though he’s grappling with Alzheimer’s. Anderson Cooper was there as he prepared. "60 Minutes" is the most successful television broadcast in history. Offering hard-hitting investigative reports, interviews, feature segments and profiles of people in the news, the broadcast began in… 2021-10-04T15:00:15Z

“When that music comes on, something happens to him,” she said, snapping her fingers. “He knows exactly what he’s doing and what’s important for me, actually, is to make sure that I don’t get in the way of that.”

She added later, “It’s hard to watch somebody change. I think what’s been beautiful about this and what’s been challenging is to see how it affects him in some ways but to see how it doesn’t affect his talent. I think he really pushed through something to give the world the gift of knowing things can change and you can still be magnificent.”

The Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Concert Special airs Sunday, November 28 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.