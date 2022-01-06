Tournament of Champions 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The PGA TOUR tournament winners from last season tee it up in Maui this week to kick-off 2022 with the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort.

TV coverage of the 2022 Tournament of Champions will be split between Golf Channel (Thursday, Friday and Saturday 6-10 p.m. ET; Sunday 6-8 p.m. ET) and NBC (Sunday 4-6 p.m. ET), while ESPN+, which takes over PGA Tour Live, will have all-day streaming coverage for every round.

If you don’t have cable, or if you’re looking for coverage that is far more comprehensive than the TV broadcasts, here’s a rundown of the different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 Tournament of Champions:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

What was previously known as PGA Tour Live is now included with ESPN+, which means this is now the only way to watch all-day coverage of all four rounds of the Tournament of Champions:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ will offer a handful of different broadcasts for each round of the tournament (Thursday 2:15-10 p.m. ET; Friday and Saturday 3:15-10 p.m. ET; Sunday 1:30-8 p.m. ET), including:

The Main Feed: A linear TV-style feed that will be available for the first 2-5 hours of each day

Marquee Groups: A feed that will show either the top golfers in one group or specific players atop the leaderboard

Featured Groups: Will show each shot from every player in a specific group. There may be multiple featured group broadcasts during a day

Featured Holes: Dedicated coverage of one or multiple holes, no matter who’s playing there

ESPN+ also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 for a month or $69.99 for a year.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the 2022 Tournament of Champions live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets), Golf Channel and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 Tournament of Champions live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC (live in most markets) is included in every one, while Golf Channel is in “Ultimate” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 Tournament of Champions live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets), Golf Channel and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 Tournament of Champions live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Tournament of Champions 2022 Preview

The PGA TOUR’s 2021-2022 season resumes this week after a six-week break with the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the beautiful Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort.

Thirty-eight tournament winners from last season will be teeing it up this weekend in the no-cut event, including all four 2021 major winners (Hideki Matsuyama – Masters, Phil Mickelson – PGA Championship, Jon Rahm – U.S. Open, and Collin Morikawa – Open Championship).

In addition, the star-studded field will also include last season’s PLAYERS champion Justin Thomas, the Olympic gold medal winner from Tokyo, Xander Schauffele, FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka, and Bryson DeChambeau.

Rahm, the world’s No. 1-ranked player, will be hitting a meaningful golf shot for the first time in 83 days when he puts the ball on the tee on Thursday. The Spaniard had a whirlwind year in 2021 that included winning his first major and becoming a father. Following a missed cut at the Andalucía Masters in Spain in October, an exhausted Rahm decided to take the rest of the year off to spend time with family.

“So when that Ryder Cup was over, I was drained for the previous year-and-a-half,” Rahm said. “And after I went to Spain and finished play, I needed a break – not only for me but also for my family. We all endured it together and I just wanted the time to be a dad and be a husband and just be there for my wife and my son.”

Cantlay, the reigning PGA TOUR player of the year, also took advantage of a lengthy layoff to recharge following the Ryder Cup in September. The 29-year-old was the hottest player on the planet at the end of last season, where he finished off the FedEx Cup title by outdueling DeChambeau to win the BMW Championship and taking down Rahm to win the Tour Championship the following week.

“There’s tournaments all year round that you almost have to force yourself to take time off,” Cantlay said about his end-of-year break. “And I thought that was the perfect opportunity for me to get a couple months and rest my body and rest my mind, and that way I can play the rest of this year just really fresh and excited to go out and compete.”

Mickelson returns to Maui to play in the Tournament of Champions for the first time in 21 years. The 51-year-old stunned the golfing world last May when he became the oldest major champion in history after taking home the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina.

The Plantation Course is a par 73 that stretches out to a lengthy 7,596 total yards. It features extremely wide fairways and drastic elevation changes that will assist in driving distance and accuracy.

The tournament is known to be a birdie-fest, with five of the last six winners shooting 22-under or better, including last year’s winner Harris English who finished at 25-under par and won in a playoff.