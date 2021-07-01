Trevor Bauer Court Documents Spell Out Graphic Sexual Assault Accusations

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been accused of sexual assault by a 27-year-old California woman. Court documents obtained by Heavy reveal the details of her accusations. The woman obtained a temporary ex parte restraining order in Los Angeles County court against Bauer. An 85-page document filed by her attorney includes details of her accusations, along with photos of her facial injuries, screenshots of text messages she exchanged with Bauer and medical reports. Excerpts and details from the court filing can be seen later in this article.

The accusations against Bauer were first reported on June 29, 2021, by TMZ Sports and The Athletic first obtained the documents in the case on June 30. The woman is not being named by Heavy. The restraining order was filed on June 28. Bauer is not currently facing criminal charges, but the Pasadena Police Department is investigating, according to TMZ. Bauer, through his attorneys, has denied any wrongdoing.

In a 67-page ex parte document filed by the woman, she accuses Bauer of assaulting her on two occasions during what began as consensual sex. The incidents occurred on April 21, 2021, and May 15, 2021, at Bauer’s Pasadena home, according to court documents. The woman said she met Bauer on Instagram after he sent her a direct message when she tagged him in a story on the social media site while watching one of his games. Pasadena Police Lieutenant Bill Grisafe told The Athletic, “We were notified on or about May 16 and that’s when we began looking into the accusation. It’s an active investigation.”

Bauer’s attorneys will have an opportunity to defend him against the accusations made in the ex parte document filed by the woman’s attorneys during a court hearing on July 23. The temporary ex parte restraining order process does not provide an opportunity for Bauer to respond to the accusations in court or in filings until then. The statement from the woman is signed by her under the penalty of perjury, but the accusations are not corroborated and her statements are taken at face value pending the formal hearing. His attorneys said they plan to take part in the hearing in Los Angeles County court.

Marc Garelick, the accuser’s attorney, told TMZ in a statement, “[The accuser] sought and obtained an order for protection from the court against Mr. Trevor Bauer, under the Domestic Violence Prevention Act. The order is a result of a recent assault that took place at the hands of Mr. Bauer where [the accuser] suffered severe physical and emotional pain. Our goal is to keep Mr. Bauer from contacting our client in any way possible. We anticipate there will be criminal action against Mr. Bauer, and it is our hope law enforcement will take our client’s allegations and case seriously.”

WARNING: This article contains graphic depictions of accusations of sexual assault. If you or someone you know needs help, contact the RAINN hotline: 800-656-HOPE or visit RAINN.org or call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

The Woman Said That During Sex the First Night They Met Bauer ‘Became Slightly Aggressive’ & Put His Fingers Down Her Throat Before Choking Her Unconscious With Her Own Hair

The woman says in her declaration filed as part of the request for the temporary restraining order that she is a 27-year-old San Diego resident and while she watched the San Diego Padres game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 18, 2021, at her home, she posted an Instagram story tagging Bauer’s account. He was starting for the Dodgers that night. She said she had never met or spoken to Bauer previously and didn’t tag him expecting him to contact her, even though she knew it would send him a notification. She wrote, “I am a baseball fan and, oftentimes, tag different players, much like other fans do.”

The woman said Bauer responded to her Instagram story through a direct message after the game and the two began exchanging messages for the next few days, talking about baseball and “using baseball metaphor, we discussed hanging out.” He invited her to visit his home in Pasadena on April 21, according to court documents. She wrote:

On April 21, 2021, I drove from my home in San Diego to Los Angeles to meet Trevor. I arrived at his home at approximately 9:30 p.m. We went into his downstairs living room and spoke for a couple hours. We had a very nice conversation, during which time we got to know each other. We discussed baseball, and childhood memories. I was very open and honest with Trevor.

She said about 2 a.m. Bauer invited her to sleep in his bedroom and offered to let her sleep in his bed with him. They began cuddling and kissing and that led to consensual sex, she said. The woman wrote:

He became slightly aggressive during sex as he began grabbing me, moving my body and pulling my hair. He asked me, ‘What do you like?’ Noticing that he preferred being aggressive, I told him that it was okay to be ‘a little rough.’ I asked him what he liked and he replied, ‘rougher than you.’ Our encounter was still consensual and non-threatening at this point. He then asked me if I had ever been choked before during sex. I responded yes, meaning that his putting his hands around my neck and applying light pressure. We continued having sex. Trevor then began putting his finngers down my throat in an aggressive manner. I had to ask him to stop. He stopped, but then without asking me or telling me in advance, he wrapped my hair around my neck and choked me. I lost consciousness.

The woman said she didn’t know exactly how long she was unconscious. She said, “I woke up face down on the bed disoriented. I began realizing that he was having sex with me in my anus, which I never communicated that I wanted nor did I consent. It was extremely painful. I was, at first, still disoriented and unable to speak. As soon as I was able, I said, ‘Can we stop’ and he immediately did. He then held me very tightly while I was disoriented. I think he noticed I was shaken up.”

The woman said Bauer tried to “re-initiate sex” about a minute later but she resisted because she felt sick from losing consciousness and had pain in her anus. She said he continued touching her and kissing her and asking “are you okay?” while “continuing to try to initiate sex. … His concern seemed disingenuous, manipulative and fake.” She wrote:

This continued for approximately 15—minutes. Trevor then rolled me over onto my back and started kissing me. We proceeded to resume vaginal sex for approximately ve minutes. After we stopped having sex, I got up to use the bathroom. I noticed I was bleeding from my anus and I was barely able to walk. I was still shaken up and extremely tired. Trevor had seemed like he was going to sleep, so I decided to go to sleep in Trevor’s bed. In my state at that time, I did not think Trevor was a threat to do anything against my will for the remainder of the night.

The woman said when they woke up the next morning Bauer joked, “You feeling a little sore this morning?” She wrote, “It was hard for me to speak up because I was taken back by him laughing about the matter and making a joke out of this. I told him I was very sore and did not enjoy when he commenced anal sex. He seemed to be understanding. I left about an hour later.”

The Woman Says Bauer Choked Her Unconscious Again & When She Woke Up Disoriented, He Punched Her in the Face, Busted Her Lip Open & Repeated ‘You’re Safe, I’m Here. You’re Safe’

The woman says she and Bauer continued to communicate on Instagram and via text message over the next few weeks. She said they discussed topics including baseball, her new job and things of “sexual nature.” He invited her to his house on May 15 and she arrived about midnight on May 16, according to court documents. She said Bauer had pitched in the Dodgers game that night and performed well and “was in a very happy and excited mood.”

She said that after catching up for a couple of hours, they began to kiss about 2 a.m. and she agreed to go to his room. She wrote:

We began having sex. He asked me to agree on a safe word. I wasn’t certain if he was joking or not, so I made a joke to lighten the situation and responded, ‘daddy issues.’ We both laughed. He then asked me in a serious tone, ‘What’s off limits?” I told him to not put his fingers in my throat. Given our communications the morning following the previous encounter, I thought it was obvious that I would not want to have anal sex. I agreed to have consensual sex; however I did not agree or consent to what he did next. I did not agree to be sexually assaulted.

She said that about five minutes into sex, Bauer choked her unconscious with her hair again:

I awoke extremely disoriented. I was so disoriented I did not remember where I was or who I had been with before I lost consciousness. I was unable to speak or move my body. As I was trying to regain full consciousness, Trevor then rolled me onto my back. My head was turned to the left, so that the right side of my face was on the bed. He resumed to having sex with me again and then Trevor began punching my face. This was the first punch I felt but it is very possible that Trevor had already been punching and scratching the right side of my face while I was unconscious.

The woman said Bauer punched her with a “closed fist to the left side of my jaw, the left side of my head and both cheekbones” and she said she remembers it vividly and it was “extremely startling and painful.” She said she was “frozen and terrified” and “could not speak or move,” as Bauer punched her several times and began choking her with her hair again, causing her to lose consciousness again. She wrote:

I re-gained consciousness even more disoriented. I had a terrible pain behind both of my ears. I tasted blood in my mouth and 18 felt that my lip was split open. My whole body hurt and I could not even tell if he was having sex with me. I then remember him putting me on my back again. I noticed we were no longer having sex. He opened my legs to expose my vagina and began punching me repeatedly in the vagina. I was crying and violently shaking. He then repeated over and over again ‘You’re safe, I’m here. You’re safe.’ I could not stop crying and shaking, and I couldn’t talk so he moved my body again by flipping me onto my stomach, moving my arms above me. He began scratching my back. He then whispered ‘I would never do those things to you if it wasn’t sexually.’ I continued to cry and shake as he scratched my back. He kept repeating, ‘Talk to me. Can you just talk to me?’ I was scared that he would hurt me if I did not say something. I finally was able to stop crying. When I could finally speak, I told him ‘I think my body is having a trauma response.’ He then asked me, ‘have you been hit before?’ to which I replied I have not. He then told me he was going to shower and I responded ‘okay.’

She said after he showered, he helped her into the shower to rinse off because she couldn’t walk on her own. She said she felt “extreme pain” and was “nauseous and dizzy.” She said he told her he saw a “couple of welts” on her and said “I need to be more careful where I hit you. I also punched your butt while you were unconscious so you may have a bruise there.”

She said she wanted to leave and rive home but was “in shock” and didn’t think she was able to. So she said she went to bed and woke up at 8:30 a.m. and left the house.

The Woman Says She Went to the Hospital the Day After the 2nd Incident & Reports Show She Had ‘Significant Head & Face Trauma’ & ‘Signs of’ Basilar Skull Fracture

The woman wrote in her court filing, “I drove home to San Diego. I continued to be in shock, horried and embarrassed. When I got home, I went to sleep. I woke up Monday morning and was in even more pain than the previous night. I had two dark black eyes and a completely swollen jaw and cheekbones. I had over ten dark red and scabbed scratches from fingernails on the right side of my face that covered my entire cheek and chin. The lower half of my left gums were bruised black. I had a large bump on the top left side of my head. My upper lip was split open and scabbing and I had a dark bruise covering the left half of my bottom lip. I had severe black bruising over the top of my vagina, and multiple bruises all over the right cheek on my butt.”

She said she “threw up violently throughout the day and had severe headaches.” She contacted friends and decided to go to the emergency room that night, she said in the statement. She was taken in for CT scans of her brain, face and neck and told hospital staff what happened, according to her statement.

The woman said two San Diego Police officers talked to her at the hospital and she “attempted to downplay what occurred our of concern for my privacy and what my statements might lead to. I informed medical staff that my injuries were a result of ‘rough sex.’ I admitted to being ‘choked out’ and that Trevor was violent during sex. I told them I did not want to file charges.”

She added, “I told them that the sexual encounter was with a baseball player, but I did not specifically provide them with Trevor’s name at this point. I was afraid of the repercussions both in the public eye and my own personal life. I was afraid what Trevor would do if he found out. I remain afraid that Travor will find me and hurt me for going to the hospital.”

Medical reports attached the court filing confirm she was diagnosed with an acute head injury and had reported assault by manual strangulation. The reports note she “sustained significant head and facial trauma” and “signs of basilar skull fracture.” According to John Hopkins Medicine, a basilar skull fracture, “is the most serious type of skull fracture, and involves a break in the bone at the base of the skull. Patients with this type of fracture frequently have bruises around their eyes and a bruise behind their ear.”

She said she was taken to another hospital and received a Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) exam. She was also interviewed by two Pasadena Police detectives at her home on May 18, according to court documents.

Photos of the accuser attached to the court filing seen by Heavy show red marks and bruises under both of her eyes, which are described in medical reports as “raccoon eyes,” and bloody cuts on her lips. Another photo shows scratches and marks on the side of her face.

On May 21, she went to the Pasadena Police Department and recorded a phone call with Bauer at the request of investigators. She wrote, “Since the incident occurred, Trevor had been messaging me nonstop asking me if I was okay.” She wrote in her filing:

To not sound scripted, I began the conversation with Trevor asking about the previous evening’s baseball game. After Trevor asked me what was wrong, I followed the detectives’ script and asked him ‘What did you do to me when I was unconscious?” He only admitted to punching my butt repeatedly. When I said that ‘I didn’t ask to be punched’ and that ‘This was not a free for all,’ Trevor attempted to change the topic from him punching me and said ‘I was trying to follow your lead.’ At the end of the phone call, at the police’s instructions, I said ‘Thank you for acknowledging what you did to me.’ Trevor acknowledged it and asked how we could move forward and asked if he could still reach out. I told him that he could because I did not know if the police still needed to collect more messages from him as evidence.

She said after the phone call, Bauer texted and called her nonstop for about two weeks. She said she told him she had seen a doctor and had been told the bruises and swelling on her face and jaw would be gone in about a week. She said Bauer told her, “I feel so bad that this happened. Wish I could be there with you through it.”

She said he called her on May 17 and left a voicemail saying he was worried about her and wanted her to call him. She wrote, “His texts included telling me how much he cares about me, he did not want to see me hurting, and he offered to help me financially because I was unable to work due to my injuries. He even offered to send groceries to my home. I kept 17 texts brief, responding ‘no’ to his inquiries.”

The woman said in her statement she waited to file a restraining order request because she wanted to see how the criminal investigation proceeded. She wrote:

I am deeply concerned that no arrest has been made or charges led. I feel isolated having to respond to Trevor’s texts and I suffer extreme stress and anxiety when he sends me messages. I am scared and in fear. I have not asked him to stop contacting me because I fear what he will do. One of the last messages I sent him was ‘I appreciate all of your offers to help, but the best way you can help me is to never to do that to anyone else ever. again.’ To this Trevor responded, ‘I would never. do anything to hurt anyone. That includes you. I am terrified that he will again invite me to his home or how he will respond if I say no. I want Trevor to cease contacting me, entirely, I must ensure that he does not come to my home, or anywhere near me. I do not want to me contacted by anyone on his behalf. I have been physically harmed, and traumatized. I have been diagnosed with PTSD and experience severe trauma. I am unable to sleep or eat. I am in constant fear. I am severely depressed and feel isolated and lonely. I am absolutely terrified of what will happen when all of this becomes public because he is a large public figure. Trevor has a large following of loyal fans who I fear will threaten me and resort to social media bashing. I am concerned about my safety.

The woman said in her statement, “I intend to comply with whatever is requested of me in connection with criminal proceedings. As the shock has worn off, I recognize the seriousness of the sexual assault I endured. I do not want Trevor to put anyone else through what I suffered.”

Bauer’s Attorneys Say Text Messages Show the Accuser Sent Text Messages to Bauer Talking About Him Slapping Her & Saying She Liked When He ‘Choked Her Out’

In a statement obtained by Heavy, Bauer’s agent, Jon Fetterolf, said, “Mr. Bauer had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated by [the woman] beginning in April 2021. We have messages that show [the woman] repeatedly asking for ‘rough’ sexual encounters involving requests to be ‘choked out’ and slapped in the face. In both of their encounters, [the woman] drove from San Diego to Mr. Bauer’s residence in Pasadena, California where she went on to dictate what she wanted from him sexually and he did what was asked. Following each of her only two meetings with Mr. Bauer, [the woman] spent the night and left without incident, continuing to message Mr. Bauer with friendly and flirtatious banter. In the days following their second and final encounter, [the woman] shared photos of herself and indicated that she had sought medical care for a concussion. Mr. Bauer responded with concern and confusion, and [the woman] was neither angry nor accusatory.”

Fetterolf added, “Mr. Bauer and [the woman] have not corresponded in over a month and have not seen each other in over six weeks. Her basis for filing a protection order is nonexistent, fraudulent, and deliberately omits key facts, information, and her own relevant communications. Any allegations that the pair’s encounters were not 100% consensual are baseless, defamatory, and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Bryan Freedman, an attorney for the accuser, said in a statement to Heavy on June 30, “Without going into detail for the benefit of both my client and Mr. Bauer, the pictures evidencing the unconsented abuse do not lie. Any suggestion that she was not the victim of assault is not only false and defamatory but, in fact, perpetuates the abuse. Our client truly wants Mr. Bauer to engage in a medically appropriate therapeutic process where he can receive the treatment he needs to never act this way again. If he is willing to meaningfully participate in a process directed by appropriate professionals, it will go a long toward allowing her to feel safe and resolving this matter. But, regardless, she cannot allow this to happen unknowingly to anyone else.”

Major League Baseball is looking into the accusations, according to ESPN. The Dodgers told ESPN in a statement on June 29, the team was “made aware of the allegations against Trevor Bauer late this afternoon and immediately contacted Major League Baseball, which will be handling the matter. The Dodgers take any allegations of this nature very seriously but will have no further comment at this time.” Bauer won the National League Cy Young Award with the Cincinnati Reds as the league’s top pitcher in 2020 and signed a three-year contract with Los Angeles worth $102 million in the offseason. Bauer is scheduled to pitch on Sunday, July 4, against the Nationals in Washington, D.C.

