Tyler Stratton & Nikki Alcaraz (Cunningham): 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tyler Stratton and Nikki Alcaraz are a Tennessee couple who disappeared on May 8, 2023, while on a road trip across the country to California.

A missing poster says that Nikki Cunningham Alcaraz was last seen on May 6, 2023, in Moriarty, New Mexico, with Tyler Stratton. “She was last seen in a black jeep Wrangler with TN plates and a ‘mama tired’ bumper sticker,” it says. “Due to history of domestic assault, we believe she is in danger. She may be located in NM, AZ or CA.” People with information are asked to contact the Moriarty Police Department at 505-832-6060.

According to ABC7, Stratton is also missing.

Some are comparing the case to that of Gabby Petito, 22, whose body was found in a Wyoming National Park while on a trip across the country with her fiance, Brian Laundrie, who later died in a Florida preserve.

1. Nikki Alcaraz & Tyler Stratton Were Traveling to Orange County, California, With a Dog, Reports Say

Alcaraz’s family told KFOR-TV that Alcaraz “disappeared while traveling across the country with her boyfriend, who is currently wanted on an unrelated arrest warrant.”

Toni Alcaraz told the television station that she last spoke with her sister three weeks before, adding that Alcaraz and Stratton, her boyfriend, left in a black Jeep with a dog to travel across the country to Orange County, California, to visit family.

“I talk to her almost every day, so I am scared something happened to them,” said Toni Alcaraz to KFOR-TV. “It’s a trip she’s done hundreds of times. Our uncle is still in Southern California, and she goes to see him often.”

2. Tyler Stratton & Nikki Alcaraz Were Involved in a Domestic Violence Incident in New Mexico, Reports Say

According to KFOR-TV, a report from the Torrance County Sheriff’s Office in New Mexico on May 4 indicates the couple was involved in a domestic incident.

“A witness saw Stratton punch Nikki in the face,” and Stratton also said he was hit, “with blood coming from his mouth and nose,” the television station reported, but neither wanted to press charges so the pair were given rides.

Toni Alcaraz told the television station that Nikki was “dropped off in Moriarty” and then called her.

“She was crying and upset. Her eye was already turning black and you could tell she was beat up pretty bad,” Toni told the television station; she told KFOR that a family friend went to New Mexico to get Alcaraz but Alcaraz decided to find Stratton on May 6. On May 8, Nikki texted Toni from Arizona and said she was completing the trip to California, but then she disappeared, KFOR reported.

Heavy has contacted the Torrance County Sheriff’s Office for additional details.

On May 19, 2023, a woman named Amanda Sanders posted on Facebook, “Nikki’s plate was caught on a plate reader in Flagstaff, Arizona on the 8th. It has not been picked up on a reader since then. Potential sighting on Willow Creek Rd in Prescott AZ on 5-9.”

She shared photos showing a woman with a black eye.

This is similar to the Petito and Laundrie case because that couple also was stopped by police for a domestic incident in Utah, according to The New York Post.

ABC 7 reported that “a license plate reader picked up Alcaraz’s Jeep near Flagstaff, Arizona earlier this month, but police said her phone appears to be out of service.”

3. Nikki Alcaraz & Tyler Stratton Did Not Post About Each Other in Their Public Facebook Posts

On Facebook, Alcaraz goes by the name Nikki Cunningham. Her page says she “studied at Nashville State,” “went to Cheatham County School District,” lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and is from Whittier, California.

In 2019, she married Evan Cunninham, according to a Facebook post.

Stratton’s Facebook page says he “studied at Nashville State Community College Foundation,” and “went to Cheatham Co Central.” He lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and was from Ashland City, Tennessee. He listed himself as single.

His cover photos is a graphic listing “hobo symbols.” There isn’t much else visible on his page except for a couple photos.

4. A Friend of Nikki Alcaraz Wrote, ‘I Need You to Be OK Nikki!’

Nikki Chance Jordan wrote on Facebook, “I need you to be ok Nikki! Your family, and most importantly, your babies need you! We love you and won’t stop searching until you are found. Everyone…ANYONE…please let us know if you know anything about her whereabouts.”

She added: “You can remain anonymous if needed. ANY INFORMATION is greatly appreciated, no matter how small or large. Please PM me or notify the authorities as they are now involved in this missing persons case. Finally…PLEASE PRAY! PLEASE SHARE! Help us bring Nikki home!”

5. Tyler Stratton Is Wanted on an Arrest Warrant for a Tennessee Theft Charge

According to ABC 7, Stratton “has an unrelated arrest warrant out of Tennessee, tied to a theft charge.”

Daily Beast reported that Alcaraz is 33 years old and is a mother of two.

