How to Watch UCLA vs Arizona Basketball Game Online for Free

The No. 3 UCLA Bruins face-off with the No. 7 Arizona Wildcats for the second time in a ten-day span, as the Pac-12 rivals jockey for the top spot in the conference on Thursday night at the McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of UCLA vs Arizona online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch UCLA vs Arizona live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 30-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package, which you can include with your free three-day trial:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch UCLA vs Arizona live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch UCLA vs Arizona live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch UCLA vs Arizona live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch UCLA vs Arizona live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

UCLA vs Arizona Basketball Preview

The No. 3 UCLA Bruins (16-2, 8-1 Pac-12) look to sweep the season series against the No. 7 Arizona Wildcats (17-2, 7-1 Pac-12) when the conference foes lock up for the second time in a ten-day period on Thursday night.

The Bruins moved into first place in the Pac-12 following a 75-59 win over the Wildcats at home on Jan. 25. The loss was Arizona’s first in conference play this season.

UCLA comes into the rematch, winners of six in a row, including a 66-43 victory over Stanford this past Saturday.

Senior guard Jules Bernard led the way for the Bruins with 16 points and nine rebounds, while junior guard/forward Jake Kyman tallied a season-high 15 points.

The real MVP of Saturday’s contest was the Bruins’ defense, who held Stanford to 27 percent shooting from the floor and forced 22 Cardinal turnovers.

“I knew last March when we were on that run, when guys are defending because they want to and guys are trying to tip passes because they want to,” said UCLA head coach Mick Cronin following last weekend’s win. “And when guys are going after the loose balls, not because I’m making them. You can tell as a coach when you’ve done this long enough, you can tell when the team is just trying to win at all costs. And if you don’t win, you don’t win. But you can’t ask for anything more than that.”

UCLA’s defense was also paramount in the win over Arizona last week when they held the Wildcats’ high-scoring offense to their season-low output. Arizona ranks third in the nation in scoring with 86 points per game but was held to 59 at Pauley Pavilion in the first meeting.

The Wildcats bounced back with a 67-56 win over Arizona State last Saturday, despite their second straight poor shooting performance. As a team, Arizona shot only 32 percent from the floor and went 3 for 23 from three-point range.

Benedict Mathurin and Oumar Ballo led the Wildcats with 14 points each in the win. Mathurin, who is averaging 17.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per game this season, was named to the Late Season Top 20 Watch List for the John R. Wooden Player of the Year Award.

Arizona has been paced by their offense for most of the season, but it was their stingy defensive performance on Saturday that propelled them over their in-state rivals.

“We’re a good defensive team and to be able to hang your hat on your defense in a stretch where your offense is struggling like it is, it’s very important to competing for championships,” said Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd.

Arizona began the season 12-0 before they fell to Tennessee on Dec. 22. UCLA’s lone two losses this season have come to Gonzaga and Oregon.

Following Thursday’s game, UCLA will take on Arizona State on the road on Saturday, while Arizona will face No. 19 USC at home on Saturday.