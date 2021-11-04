Chico State vs UCLA Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The UCLA Bruins will host the Chico State Wildcats in an exhibition game on Thursday, November 4, in Pauley Pavilion.

The game (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT start time) will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Chico State vs UCLA online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of the Pac-12 Network, the Pac-12 Network regional channels and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the Sports Plus add-on, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Chico State vs UCLA live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via pac-12.com or the Pac-12 Now app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of the Pac-12 Network, the Pac-12 Network regional channels and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Chico State vs UCLA live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via pac-12.com or the Pac-12 Now app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of the Pac-12 Network and 50-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Pac-12 Network, and you can get your first month for just $21:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Chico State vs UCLA live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via pac-12.com or the Pac-12 Now app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

Chico State vs UCLA 2021 Preview

One of the surprise teams of the NCAA tournament last season, UCLA is looking for more this year. The Bruins are led by one of the most formidable trios in the nation in returning starters Johnny Juzang, Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez Jr. They’ll be adding former Rutgers standout Myles Johnson via the transfer portal, and the aim this year is simple: win it all.

“Our goal is really clear: We’re going for a (national) championship, nothing less,” Juzang said about the team’s objective this season, per Yahoo Sports. “We know March Madness is a (single-elimination) tournament when we want to be playing our best basketball. We’re playing for March. But we gain confidence from being mentally focused and tough so each game isn’t up to luck, it’s up to toughness. Last year after we came back from the Final Four, you realize how big March Madness is because all the sudden everyone’s noticing us and praising us. But we’re not letting that get to us. We’re seeing the new pressure to go out and win here at UCLA as an opportunity, not an obligation.”

“Obviously, having all this experience back is huge with upperclassmen guards. That alone in college basketball is rare,” UCLA coach Mick Cronin said about his team. “This year we expect to have more depth, too.”

Juzang averaged 32.3 minutes per game last year, scoring 16.0 points while also hauling in 4.1 rebounds. He leads a Bruins squad that put up 72.8 points a game and shot 36.7% from downtown last season. The Bruins finished with a 22-10 mark, and they fell in the Final Four to Gonzaga.

On the other side, the Wildcats finished their 2019-20 campaign with a 23-7 mark after not competing at all last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chico State averaged 78.5 points a game on offense that year, while allowing 68.7 points a game on defense.

“I think what you’ll see is a very unselfish team,” Chico State head coach Greg Clink said about his group heading into the season. “We were very unselfish in ’19-’20 when we played. We have core group of those guys back. Defensively, our expectation is to be one of the top defensive teams in the country. I think we have the tools to do that.”