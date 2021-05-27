UCLA Spring Game 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The UCLA Bruins will take the field for their annual Spring Showcase on Thursday, May 27.

The game starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.

UCLA Spring Game Preview

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson will be leading the Bruins on offense this year for the third straight season after starting 16 games over the last two years. The junior quarterback has completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 3,821 yards, 33 touchdowns and 16 interceptions over the last two seasons, and he’s looking to improve even more in 2021.

He should be set up for success, as he has many of the same weapons around him, along with more experience in Chip Kelly’s offense.

“Just knowing that he’s behind me and I can go to him for anything, whether it’s questions or advice or anything like that, is big,” Thompson-Robinson said of Kelly.

“I’m looking around now — basically, the whole entire team’s still here, getting extra work,” sophomore wide receiver Kyle Philips added. “There’s no coaches on the field. Everyone’s just here.”

The young wideout also says the offense is also much more familiar to himself and his teammates, which should result in a more efficient unit. “It’s really like another language, another language we speak to each other where we just completely understand it,” Philips said. “We can say one word to a guy and he’ll completely understand what’s going on with the play.”

After going 3-4 in limited play last season, Kelly and company saw the Bruins average an impressive 35.4 points per game while allowing 30.7 points to opposing teams. UCLA ranked 20th in the nation in points scored last year, and all four of its losses were by seven points or less.

“They’re always trying whatever they can do to hone their craft,” Kelly said, noting the fun of coaching the group. “They’re like sponges.”

The Bruins coach is also excited about what the experience his unit brings could mean. “I think in some spots we feel like we’ve got some kids that have played for three years now,” Kelly added. “We have some depth and some experience at a lot of our positions. But how do we develop the depth so that it’s not just one guy at a position?”

The Bruins will be bringing back many quality starters from last year in defense, as well, including junior linebacker Caleb Johnson, who led the team in tackles (44) and sacks (5.5) and Bo Calvert, the senior captain ILB.

