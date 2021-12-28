UCLA vs NC State Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The No. 18-ranked NC State Wolfpack (9-3) take on the UCLA Bruins (8-4) in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in San Diego, California on Tuesday night.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of UCLA vs NC State online:

Holiday Bowl 2021 Preview

After a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl returns with a matchup between the No. 18-ranked NC State Wolfpack (9-3, 6-2 ACC) and the UCLA Bruins (8-4, 6-3 Pac-12). The game will be the first college football contest played at Petco Park, home of the MLB’s San Diego Padres.

NC State will be playing in their seventh bowl game in the last nine seasons and will be looking to become only the second team in program history to win 10+ games.

“The 10th win is very meaningful to this staff, to this team and to our football family,” said NC State head coach Dave Doeren. “It’s a legacy thing. These seniors want to say that they were one of only two teams in 130-plus years of football that were able to accomplish that. It’s very meaningful.

“There’s a lot of other reasons to win the game. But that’s one of the things, when you talk about the big picture of winning the 10th game.”

The Wolfpack feature one of the nation’s top quarterbacks this season – redshirt sophomore Devin Leary, who comes into the bowl game ranked ninth with 35 passing touchdowns and 14th with 3,443 passing yards. The mark of 35 TD passes surpasses Philip Rivers’ previous school record set back in 2003.

NC State orchestrated a miraculous late-game comeback in a 34-30 win over rival North Carolina in the regular-season finale on Nov. 26. Leary hit freshman wide receiver Emeka Emezie for two TDS (64 yards and 24 yards) in the game’s final two minutes to stun the Tar Heels.

Leary connected on 19-of-30 passes for 247 yards and four TDs in the win.

UCLA will be playing in their first bowl game since the 2017 Cactus Bowl, which they lost to Kansas State.

The Bruins are riding a three-game win streak, in which they’ve averaged 49.3 points per contest (wins over Colorado, 44-20, USC, 62-33, and California. 42-14).

UCLA had the second-best rushing attack in the Pac-12 this season, led by junior Zach Charbonnet and redshirt senior Brittain Brown. Charbonnet rushed for 1,137 yards and 13 TDs this year, including seven 100-yard games (most in the Pac-12 conference). Brown added 615 yards on the ground and seven scores.

Senior QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson is also a rushing threat, tallying 611 yards on the ground and nine rushing TDs this season, to go along with 2,409 passing yards and 21 passing TDs. The senior was named to the All-Pac-12 Second Team for his performance this season.

One of Thompson-Robinson’s top targets is junior wide receiver Kyle Phillips, who led the Bruins in receptions for a third straight season. Phillips caught two TDs in UCLA’s 42-14 win over California to cap the regular season on Nov. 27.

If UCLA wants to take down the Wolfpack on Tuesday, they will need to step up on the defensive side of the ball, where they rank 110th in the nation in passing yards allowed per game (261.8). This inevitably will be the key matchup of the game, as NC State ranks 19th in passing offense, averaging 288.4 yards per game.

UCLA will be without their top tackler, defensive back Qwuantrezz Knight, who will miss the game due to COVID-19 protocols. Knight, who leads the team with 66 tackles, declared for the 2022 NFL Draft last week.

Tuesday night’s game will be the first meeting in over 60 years between UCLA and NC State, with the Bruins owning a 2-0 advantage in the all-time series with wins in 1959 and 1960.