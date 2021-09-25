How to Watch UCLA vs Stanford Football Game Online 2021

The No. 24 ranked UCLA Bruins (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) head to Stanford Stadium to face the Stanford Cardinal (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) Saturday, September 25.

The game (6 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of UCLA vs Stanford online:

UCLA vs Stanford Preview

UCLA is coming off its first loss of the season, a 40-37 defeat at the hands of the Fresno State Bulldogs. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson completed 14 of 24 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns, and he was also the leading rusher for the Bruins, carrying the ball 13 times for 67 yards. It was an excellent showing, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a Fresno State defense that forced two fumbles and held the Bruins to 114 total yards rushing.

On defense, the Bruins surrendered a whopping 569 total yards against the Bulldogs, 455 of which were in the passing game. Fresno State ran a ridiculous 91 total plays, only punting three times the entire game. Still, it came down to the final possession due to a stellar performance by Thompson-Robinson.

“It’s one of those cliche games,” UCLA coach Chip Kelly said after the loss. “Whoever had the ball last was going to win. Unfortunately, they had the ball last. Like, you never think that, ‘Hey, we scored too soon.’ You’re not going to tell Kyle to take a knee when it’s 54 seconds. But again, I think that quarterback was a special player and really made some plays that were impressive today.”

As for the Cardinal, it is coming off a 41-23 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores last weekend. Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee went 19 of 29 for 218 yards and two touchdowns, and he was assisted by a flourishing rushing attack. Austin Jones had seven carries for 80 yards, Nathaniel Peat had five carries for 51 yards and a touchdown, and E. J. Smith and McKee also had rushing scores.

The Cardinal offense has been putting up 30 points a game under McKee, and coach David Shaw had great things to say about his young quarterback heading into this game. “There’s a reason why he was a top-five quarterback coming out of high school — size, athleticism, strong arm, quick release, leadership, accuracy,” Shaw said about McKee, via the L.A. Times. “He’s got all the tools and what we’re seeing now is him really getting a grasp of playing college football.”

UCLA will be challenged again this week by a Stanford team playing in front of what promises to be a raucous home crowd.

“The students are in town. The student section will be there. I think there’s some excitement building around this team,” Shaw added. “It will be great to get back in our stadium and go out there and hopefully play extremely well.”