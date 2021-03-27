How to Watch UConn vs Iowa Women’s Basketball Online

Two of the most dynamic young players in women’s college basketball square off Saturday when Paige Bueckers and the No. 1 seed UConn Huskies (26-1) take on Caitlin Clark and the No. 5 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (20-9) in the Sweet 16.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on ABC.

UConn vs Iowa Preview

While this game is being billed as the Battle of the Dominant Freshmen, Iowa standout Clark reminded everyone this week that it’s still a team sport. “It’s not Caitlin Clark versus Paige Bueckers,” Clark said this week, per Sports Illustrated. “It’s Iowa versus UConn.”

There’s a mutual respect and admiration between the two players to go with a strong competitiveness, as they’ve played with and against each other for years. “She’s doing really great things. She’s leading the country in scoring as a freshman. But I’ve known her for a very long time, and that’s what she does. She’s a playmaker, she’s a scorer. She’s just a really great player, so just to see her continue to do that at the college so it was pretty cool to see,” Bueckers said about Clark last January, via the Hartford Currant. Make no mistake, though — both players will be extremely competitive in this one.

“At the end of the day, if we’re competing against each other in a game, obviously I’m going to want us to come out on top,” Bueckers added.

The Huskies are averaging 82.8 points a game while allowing 50.7 to opposing teams on the season, and they’re led by Bueckers on offense. The 5’11” freshman is scoring just under 20 points and 4.7 rebounds a game, while shooting an impressive 46.7 percent from downtown. While she can do it all, Connecticut is a deep squad, with center Olivia Nelson-Ododa, who is averaging 13 points and 7.7 rebounds per contest, and Christyn Williams, who is chipping in 15.5 points a game, also solid contributors this season.

On the other side, Iowa is scoring 86.6 points a game, and they’re surrendering 80.5. Clark, who leads the nation in scoring, is putting up 26.7 points and 5.9 boards a game.

UConn will be getting a boost with head coach Geno Auriemma returning after missing the last few games after testing positive for COVID-19. Connecticut’s lone loss of the season came back on January 28th, when they went down to Arkansas, 90-87. The Huskies have notched dominant back-to-back wins over High Point and Syracuse so far in the tourney, and Clark and company will be their toughest test to date.

Iowa has taken down Central Michigan in the first round of the tournament, followed by a convincing 86-72 win over Kentucky. A win over a powerhouse like UConn would be one of the most defining in program history if they could pull it off.