UFC 267 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira will clash in the main event of a loaded UFC 267 card on October 30 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Unlike most “numbered” events, you can watch both the UFC 267 prelims (10:30 a.m. ET start time) and the main card (2 p.m. ET start time) live on ESPN+ (no PPV) right here:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ includes tons of UFC content (live events, massive on-demand library, and it’s the only place you can buy future PPV’s), plus dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch every UFC 267 fight live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

UFC 267 Preview

The light heavyweight belt is at stake in the main event of this one, with Teixeira (32-7) and Błachowicz (28-8) facing off for the hardware. The 42-year-old Teixeira and the 38-year-old Blachowicz together will combine for the second-oldest combined-age championship fight in UFC history.

Teixeira has won five fights in a row, while Blachowicz has also won five straight, as well as nine of his last 10.

Here are a few key stats pertaining to both fighters, per UFC.com:

Blachowicz Key Stats: 65.8% takedown defense (10th), 53.3% takedown accuracy (3rd all-time among LHW), 6 knockdowns landed (4th)

Teixeira Key Stats: 12 finishes (1st all-time among LHW), 6 submissions (1st all-time among LHW), 2.04 takedowns per 15 minutes

“I have to be ready for the best Glover ever in his life, ready for everything. And I am ready for everything,” Blachowicz said. “I think that because he found the same that I found, because I think he found it, we are mentally similar so I think it will be a really good fight to watch. And people will enjoy watching this fight and remember it for a long time, I hope.”

“I’m a fan of this sport as well, and I love when people overcome situations and break the rules doing something that not many people have done,” Teixeira said. “If I win this title right now, who did that before? Only one guy in the UFC: Randy Couture. It’s a hard thing to do, and I’m glad that I’m here and I’m going to get it Saturday night.”

Former bantamweight champion Petr Yan takes on Cory Sandhagen in the co-main event.

Here’s a look at the complete fight card: