UFC 267 PPV is Free With ESPN Plus: How to Watch

Two titles are on the line at UFC 267 on Saturday with Glover Teixeira taking on defending light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz in the main event.

UFC 267 Preview

Two titles and plenty of intrigues is set to take place at UFC 267, starting with the main event, which features veteran Glover Teixeira against Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title on Saturday.

The 42-year-old gets the shot at UFC gold on Saturday but will have to take down Blachowicz, who has won his last five fights. Teixeira credits his passion for fighting as the reason he has finally got a title shot.

“Passion for this sport,” Teixeira said. “Lately, [I’ve been] more disciplined about it and more focused on what I have to do to become a champion. Of course, I did the work before — I trained like a maniac, like a dog, always — but I was doing something wrong.

“I said, ‘I am losing time over here, what do I have to do?’ I was looking for more knowledge from the [UFC Performance Institute] and my coaches and my discipline. It was like, ‘How much do I want this?'”

While most fights have bad blood, Blachowicz and Teixeira respect each other very much, considering their resumes in the sport.

“He’s longer than me in this sport, so we are friends,” Błachowicz said. “No bad blood between us. But that doesn’t change anything. When we go inside the octagon, the fight will start, and I have to knock him out, and I will do it.”

The bantamweight title is also on the line with Petr Yan taking on Cory Sanhagen. Yan had never lost in the UFC before being disqualified for an illegal knee against Aljamain Sterling in his last bout — a fight he was firmly winning.

“Me and him have really similar paths in our careers up until I lost to [Aljamain] Sterling,” Sandhagen said. “I think I had a little bit of a harder road to get to where I am versus his road, but that’s not to take away from the fact that he was beating Sterling until the fight ended the way that it did, and that he did beat a very tough [Jose] Aldo.

“Petr Yan’s a very good fighter, and I’ve known that for a long time, and I figured me and him were going to cross paths at some point. We got into the UFC around the same time and we were growing and developing at the same time. Then, I lost to Sterling and he beat [Urijah] Faber and he got the title shot and I didn’t.”

Main card

Jan Blachowicz (-300) vs. Glover Teixeira (+240)

Petr Yan (-225) vs. Cory Sandhagen (+185)

Islam Makhachev (-550) vs. Dan Hooker (+375)

Alexander Volkov (-300) vs. Marcin Tybura (+250)

Li Jingliang (+425) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (-600)

Magomed Ankalaev (-350) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (+260)

Prelims

Amanda Ribas (-175) vs. Virna Jandiroba (+140)

Riccardo Ramos (+145) vs. Zubaira Tukhugov (-175)

Albert Duraev (-375) vs. Roman Kopylov (+280)

Shamil Gamzatov (-125) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (+105)

Makwan Amirkhani (+250) vs. Lerone Murphy (-300)

Hu Yaozong (+195) vs. Andre Petroski (-250)

Magomed Mustafaev (+230) vs. Damir Ismagulov (-300)

Tagir Ulanbekov (-400) vs. Allan Nascimento (+300)