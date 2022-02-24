Ukraine TikTok Videos Show Russian Attack, Bombing

People in Ukraine have shared dramatic TikTok videos that show the Russian attack and comment on it. You can watch the videos below.

People used the immensely popular medium to alert the world to the attack.

Another TikTok video captured rocket artillery.

People also used TikTok to make commentary on the war.

Live stream and other videos out of Ukraine also captured explosions, missiles, and Russian warplanes as Russia launched an attack.

You can see TikTok videos posted under the tag #Ukraine here.

Here’s what you need to know:

Massive Explosions Were Captured on Video & Shared on TikTok

Videos shared on TikTok captured explosions.

Videos shared on Twitter also showed Russian warplanes overhead.

https://twitter.com/PatrickHovey4/status/1496713564526051335

Several reporters were on the air on the evening of February 23, 2022 (United States’ time), broadcasting from Ukraine, when explosions could be heard in the background. You can watch the live videos that captured the explosions throughout this article, as well as see live stream and other videos from Ukraine as Russia launched its anticipated attack.

Other Videos Captured Air Raid Sirens & Missiles

Air raid sirens were heard in Kiev.

Air raid sirens sound in Kyiv after Russian Pres. Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine. https://t.co/mSLyAPWJRI pic.twitter.com/OPjSrwlJWt — ABC News (@ABC) February 24, 2022

According to CNN, several explosions were reported around the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, but people were still heading to work. Explosions were also reported in Kiev.

A cruise missile fired by the Russian army fell on Kiev #Ukraine#Russia pic.twitter.com/x0Cty5sDjX — breaking news (@breaknewsi) February 24, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky instituted martial law, CNN reported, saying in a statement, in part, “Dear Ukrainian citizens, this morning President Putin announced a special military operation in Donbas. Russia conducted strikes on our military infrastructure and our border guards. There were blasts heard in many cities of Ukraine. We’re introducing martial law on the whole territory of our country.”

Man these scenes from Ukraine 🇺🇦 are crazy pic.twitter.com/5UE5KS2vSv — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) February 24, 2022

Tanks were captured rolling into Ukraine.

NOW: Ukrainian Border Guard video, obtained by CNN, shows military tanks rolling into Ukraine from Belarus which borders Ukraine in the north. pic.twitter.com/aTrzvjylB1 — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) February 24, 2022

There were reports of Russian cruise missiles and warplanes in Ukraine.

Another Kaliber over Ukraine pic.twitter.com/vqfyQfbI7K — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) February 24, 2022

Footage being circulated of a Russian missile launch against #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/PsaMhWWuby — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) February 24, 2022

CNN tweeted, “CNN’s Matthew Chance in Kyiv, Ukraine, stops his live reporting to put on gear as he and the team hear loud explosions near the city.”

According to CBS News, its correspondents heard explosions in Kiev. Putin declared that he had “decided to conduct a special military operation” in eastern Ukraine, CBS News reported. Putin recognized parts of eastern Ukraine – Donetsk and Luhansk – as independent, according to CBS.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken called that act by Putin “a clear attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” CBS reported. Biden had said he was “convinced” Russia would attack Ukraine, CBS reported.

According to BBC, Ukraine’s president said he had tried to reach out to Russian leader Vladimir Putin to no avail; he also said that Russia “had almost 200,000 troops and thousands of combat vehicles on Ukraine’s borders,” BBC reported, adding that Ukraine would defend itself.

