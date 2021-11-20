UNC vs Purdue Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 18 ranked North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) take on the No. 7 ranked Purdue Boilermakers (3-0) at the Hall of Fame Tip-off Tournament, which takes place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The game (4 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN News. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of UNC vs Purdue online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN News and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the Sports Plus add-on, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch UNC vs Purdue live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN News is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch UNC vs Purdue live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN News and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ESPNU, and you can get your first month for just $21:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch UNC vs Purdue live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN News and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch UNC vs Purdue live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN News and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch UNC vs Purdue live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

UNC vs Purdue Preview

The Boilermakers are coming off a 96-52 trouncing of Wright State on November 16. Trevion Williams was one of five Purdue players scoring in double figures, leading them all with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Center Zach Edey (18 points, 12 rebounds) and forward Caleb Furst (14 points, 11 rebounds) also notched double-doubles in the victory.

Things will get more difficult for the Boilermakers moving forward. “Now we’ll get a real test in our next tournament with the teams that we’re going to play,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said about UNC, via Yahoo sports. “They have great individual players. They’re like everybody else, trying to find themselves, especially defensively.”

The Tar Heels are fresh from a 94-83 win over Charleston on Tuesday. Forward Armando Bacot led all scores with 24 points, notching a double-double with his 12 rebounds included. Caleb Love added 22 points, and Brady Manek chipped in 17 points and nine boards in the win. It was a solid team effort, but Bacot dominated in the paint, and his coach gave him a big shout out after the game.

“That’s why he’s one of our captains,” North Carolina coach Hubert Davis said about Bacot. “Because not only can he lead us on the court, he can lead us off the court. His work ethic and how competitive and consistent he’s been throughout the entire season has been a real benefit for us as a team.”

UNC was down at halftime, 42-36, but a second half surge brought them back. The Tar Heels outscored Charleston 58-41 in the second half, and the win felt like a galvanizer for the team.

“To see them respond on the road in a packed house,” Davis said, adding: “This builds a lot of confidence for us moving forward. I love it now that we won. Everybody tells us that this is going to make us.”

“This is a game that builds character,” Bacot added.