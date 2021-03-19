How to Watch UNC vs Wisconsin Online Without Cable

The No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (18-10, 10-6 ACC) will take on the No. 9 Wisconsin Badgers (17-12, 10-10 Big Ten) at Mackey Arena, which is located on the Purdue University campus, on Friday.

The game starts at 7:10 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of UNC vs Wisconsin online:

UNC vs Wisconsin Preview

The Tar Heels are scoring 75.7 points a game and are coming off a 69-66 loss to Florida State in the ACC Championship last weekend. Guard Caleb Love led the way for the Tar Heels with 13 points, forward Armando Bacot scored 12 and guard Kerwin Walton chipped in 11 in a losing effort. UNC really could have benefitted from a solid game from big man Garrison Brooks, who managed just five points and eight boards.

The game was indicative of the way much of the season has gone for the Tar Heels, and the team’s head coach is hoping they can figure it out fast. UNC is 4-3 over its last seven games, and it’s hoping to get hot at the right time entering the tourney.

“There were a couple of times during the season when we were wondering whether or not we would make the field,” North Carolina head coach Roy Williams said Sunday, via The Times News.

“This will be an unusual tournament to say the least, but particularly for our coaches, because we have so many young players who will be playing in the NCAA Tournament for the first time. Wisconsin will be a big-time challenge, but we played our way into our seed and we will have to play very well to advance. But we are looking forward to having that opportunity,” the UNC coach added.

North Carolina could benefit by starting out against a very cold Badgers team. Wisconsin has lost four of its last five games, including losses to Purdue, Northwestern and two to Iowa, including one in the Big Ten tournament last weekend.

Badgers head coach Greg Gard said this week that the team’s regular foes in the Big Ten have given Wisconsin unique preparation for the four-post play they’ll see when they face the Tar Heels.

“Obviously, their numbers jump out in terms of offensive rebounding,” Gard said, per 247 Sports. “I think they get 41 percent of their misses is what I was told today, 10 percent of their points come on put backs. We see teams that are like that in Iowa gets on the glass pretty well, Michigan State has done that in the past and gotten on the glass pretty well. There’s some similar tendencies and traits to teams we see in our league as well in terms of transition, making sure we’re getting guys back, making sure we’re getting our defense set, and obviously the ability to minimize second chance opportunities.”

The winner of this game will face the victor of the Baylor – Hartford game. The Tar Heels are 3-1 all-time against the Badgers.