How to Watch North Dakota vs South Dakota Football 2021

The South Dakota Coyotes (3-2, 1-1 in the MVFC) host the No. 13 ranked North Dakota Fighting Hawks (2-2, 0-1 MVFC) at the DakotaDome on Saturday, October 9.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised locally on MidCo SN, but if you don’t have that channel or you live out of market, anyone in the US can watch North Dakota vs South Dakota live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

With ESPN+, you’ll be able to stream hundreds of live college football games during the 2021 season. It also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch North Dakota vs South Dakota live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

North Dakota vs South Dakota Preview

North Dakota is coming off a 16-10 loss to North Dakota State last weekend. Fighting Hawks quarterback Tommy Schuster completed 18 of 32 passes for 176 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the loss.

North Dakota head coach Bubba Schweigert called for a fake punt from the team’s own 20 yard line in the fourth quarter, and it didn’t work.

“I’ll second-guess it, no doubt,” Schweigert said of the fake punt, via The Grand Forks Herald. “I’ll second-guess it because it didn’t work. The far (official) had us getting (the first down) and the other guy said he had a better look. That’s the way the game’s played, so you have to live with it.”

On the other side, the Coyotes are fresh from a 38-10 drubbing of the Indiana State Sycamores last weekend. South Dakota quarterback Carson Camp completed 19 of 26 passes for 200 yards and three scores, while running back Nate Thomas contributed 111 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries in the victory.

South Dakota has looked good on both sides of the ball, allowing 15.8 points and 95 yards rushing a game on defense so far this season. Opposing rushers are netting just 2.8 yards per carry against the Coyotes this year, but they’re about to get tested in a big way against a North Dakota offense that has been averaging 162.8 yards per game and 4.9 yards a carry.

“Defensively, we’re playing with a lot of confidence right now. One of the big priorities going into the fall season was to be better against the run,” South Dakota head coach Bob Nielson said. “We’ve shown over the first five weeks that we are a better defense against the run. Now as we get into the league and play some of the teams that play in the league, you’re going to get tested, more significantly than we have to this point.”

“We’ve got an opportunity to play a ranked football team, you know a nationally ranked football team again,” Nielson added. “We had an opportunity to do that down at Missouri State and we felt that we left a few plays on the table down there and now we play a North Dakota team and that was really a hard fought game, up there last year.”