UNLV Active Shooter Suspect Is Dead, Las Vegas Police Say

Reports of an active shooter broke out at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas campus, otherwise known as UNLV, on December 6. However, the suspect is now dead, Las Vegas Metropolitan police wrote.
The police say they believe there are multiple victims. They have not released further details about whether those victims are deceased and whether they are students, faculty or someone else. “There’s no further threat,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill said in a brief news conference. “We do have one suspect down. Of course, we have no idea of the motive. There are a number of victims who have been transported to area hospitals.”
The sheriff said he did not want to provide a number of victims yet. He did not release the victims’ conditions. He called it a “very active and dynamic scene.”
Video showed armed police on a campus roof.
Adam Garcia, vice president and director of university police services, said in the news briefing that “we received a call of an active shooter event at 11:45 this morning.” Officers immediately responded and engaged the suspect, he said. “The suspect at this point is deceased. We do not have any information on any potential victims at this point.” The entire southern Nevada system of public campuses is closed out of caution, he said.
Here’s what you need to know:
UNLV Said There Were Active Shooting Reports at Beam Hall & the Student Union
In their initial statement, police wrote: “#BREAKING We are responding to preliminary reports of an #ActiveShooter on the campus of UNLV near BEAM Hall. There appears to be multiple victims at this time. Please avoid the area and we will have more information soon.”
In addition to Beam Hall, the university said shots were fired at the student union, writing, “University Police responding to additional report of shots fired in the Student Union, evacuate the area, RUN-HIDE-FIGHT.” They also wrote, “University Police responding to confirmed active shooter in BEH. This is not a test. RUN-HIDE-FIGHT.”
“The suspect has been located and is deceased,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police wrote on X. The suspect’s name, motive and any affiliation to campus was not released as the situation was still unfolding.
Shortly before that post, the police wrote, “The suspect is contained. This is an active investigation. Please continue to avoid the area and watch for responding emergency units.”
Police announced that they will hold a press conference on the afternoon of December 6.
A Student Said the Active Shooter Was in the Business Building
A student described to ABC News how a window was “shot through.” She said the shooter was in the business building on the second floor.
UNLV wrote, “Please shelter in place. This remains an active investigation. The suspect has been contained, according to police.”
Around 1:30 p.m. on the west coast, UNLV wrote, “Continue to shelter-in-place. Police Services continues to respond and clear buildings systematically. UNLV and all NSHE institutions statewide are closed for the remainder of the night. All classes and events are canceled.”
READ NEXT: Neighbor Accused of Burying Missing Indiana Teen in Homemade Box in Backyard.