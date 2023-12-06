UNLV Active Shooter Suspect Is Dead, Las Vegas Police Say

Reports of an active shooter broke out at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas campus, otherwise known as UNLV, on December 6. However, the suspect is now dead, Las Vegas Metropolitan police wrote.

The police say they believe there are multiple victims. They have not released further details about whether those victims are deceased and whether they are students, faculty or someone else. “There’s no further threat,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill said in a brief news conference. “We do have one suspect down. Of course, we have no idea of the motive. There are a number of victims who have been transported to area hospitals.”

BREAKING: Sheriff Kevin McMahill of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says "there's no further threat" and authorities have "no idea on the motive" after shooting at the UNLV. pic.twitter.com/CrtRDNFt01 — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) December 6, 2023

The sheriff said he did not want to provide a number of victims yet. He did not release the victims’ conditions. He called it a “very active and dynamic scene.”

Video showed armed police on a campus roof.

Las Vegas police were spotted on rooftops above UNLV campus. The shooter has been located and is deceased according to law enforcement.pic.twitter.com/MDOwxrTDxE — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) December 6, 2023

Adam Garcia, vice president and director of university police services, said in the news briefing that “we received a call of an active shooter event at 11:45 this morning.” Officers immediately responded and engaged the suspect, he said. “The suspect at this point is deceased. We do not have any information on any potential victims at this point.” The entire southern Nevada system of public campuses is closed out of caution, he said.

Here’s what you need to know:

UNLV Said There Were Active Shooting Reports at Beam Hall & the Student Union

UPDATE: The suspect has been located and is deceased. https://t.co/h56jaYcFwg pic.twitter.com/eeTzBIEg7O — LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 6, 2023

In their initial statement, police wrote: “#BREAKING We are responding to preliminary reports of an #ActiveShooter on the campus of UNLV near BEAM Hall. There appears to be multiple victims at this time. Please avoid the area and we will have more information soon.”

*reportedly* police are responding to an active shooter on the UNLV campus.#UNLV #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/Zh4gJw8XVU — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) December 6, 2023

In addition to Beam Hall, the university said shots were fired at the student union, writing, “University Police responding to additional report of shots fired in the Student Union, evacuate the area, RUN-HIDE-FIGHT.” They also wrote, “University Police responding to confirmed active shooter in BEH. This is not a test. RUN-HIDE-FIGHT.”

UPDSouth – UNLV

UPD Alert – UNLV

University Police responding to additional report of shots fired in the Student Union, evacuate the area, RUN-HIDE-FIGHT. — UNLV (@unlv) December 6, 2023

“The suspect has been located and is deceased,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police wrote on X. The suspect’s name, motive and any affiliation to campus was not released as the situation was still unfolding.

Shortly before that post, the police wrote, “The suspect is contained. This is an active investigation. Please continue to avoid the area and watch for responding emergency units.”

Shots were heard on UNLV campus after a suspect was seen being apprehended. This may be why there were reports of multiple shooters.pic.twitter.com/Z9xfxZXKDy — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) December 6, 2023

Police announced that they will hold a press conference on the afternoon of December 6.

A Student Said the Active Shooter Was in the Business Building

Please shelter in place. This remains an active investigation. The suspect has been contained, according to police. — UNLV (@unlv) December 6, 2023

A student described to ABC News how a window was “shot through.” She said the shooter was in the business building on the second floor.

UNLV wrote, “Please shelter in place. This remains an active investigation. The suspect has been contained, according to police.”

#BreakingNews – @UNLV Shooting If you are looking for a loved one who was on the #UNLV campus, call 702-455-AIDE (2433). A Family Reunification Center will be located at the Las #Vegas Convention Ctr. We will transport people there to be reunified and to provide assistance. pic.twitter.com/vtDF2huiYG — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) December 6, 2023

Around 1:30 p.m. on the west coast, UNLV wrote, “Continue to shelter-in-place. Police Services continues to respond and clear buildings systematically. UNLV and all NSHE institutions statewide are closed for the remainder of the night. All classes and events are canceled.”

