UNLV Mass Shooting Victims Were Faculty Members at the Business School

Patricia Navarro-Velez and Cha Jan “Jerry” Chang were the first two victims of the University of Nevada – Las Vegas mass shooting to be named. Both were respected faculty members at the business school, according to a university statement.

Keith E. Whitfield, Ph.D., UNLV president, released the two names in a December 7, 2023, statement. The third deceased victim and a fourth victim who is in critical condition were not yet identified.

“Yesterday was the most difficult day in the history of our university. Words are still hard to come by as we’re only beginning to process the grief, loss, anger, and fear associated with Wednesday’s tragic campus shooting that took the lives of three of our cherished faculty members. Another faculty member remains hospitalized,” Whitfield wrote in the statement.

The suspect, a former business professor named Anthony Polito, died at the scene after a shootout with university police. The shootings occurred, in part, at the business school.

Here’s what you need to know:

All 3 Deceased Victims, Including Patricia Navarro-Velez & Chan Jan Chang, Were Faculty Members in the Lee Business School

“We’ve now learned that two of the victims who passed away – Patricia Navarro-Velez and Cha Jan “Jerry” Chang – were members of our Lee Business School faculty. The third victim, also a UNLV faculty member, will be identified following notification of next of kin,” Whitfield wrote.

Dr. Patricia Navarro-Velez, Was an Accounting Professor

Dr. Navarro-Velez, an assistant professor of accounting,”had devoted her career to educating the next generation of accountants. She joined UNLV nearly five years ago as a professor of accounting, where she primarily focused on teaching accounting information systems,” wrote Whitfield.

Navarro-Velez’s bio on the university website says:

Patricia Navarro received her Ph.D. in accounting from the University of Central Florida, received her MAcc from Bowling Green State University, and received her BBA in accounting from the University of Puerto Rico, Ponce. Dr. Navarro’s current research focuses on cybersecurity disclosures and assurance, internal control weakness disclosure, and data analytics. She was a recipient of the AICPA Fellowship for Minority Doctoral Students and the KPMG Foundation Minority Doctoral Students Scholarship from 2014 to 2019. Dr. Navarro’s teaching interests are in accounting information systems. Prior to entering academia, Dr. Navarro was a Risk Assurance Manager at the PwC San Juan office. She specialized in Information Technology General Controls (ITGC) audits, System and Organization Controls (SOC) assurance, and data assurance. Dr. Navarro is a Certified Information Systems Auditor.

Whitfield continues:

The incredible outpouring of love, support, and concern directed to UNLV and our students and staff over the last 24 hours provides great comfort during this trying time. While what happened yesterday is in many ways the realization of our greatest fear, we all owe a tremendous debt of gratitude for our brave men and women in University Police Services, who along with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the Clark County Fire Department and other first responders answered the call to action swiftly, decisively, and in a manner indicative of their intense training and coordination. I had the opportunity this morning to speak with and listen to students residing on campus. During this time, it’s especially important for all of us to be there for each other and I am committed to doing all I can for all of our students and staff – to listen, to comfort, and to let them know we care deeply about them and their wellbeing.

Chan Jan ‘Jerry’ Chang Focused on Management Information Systems

“Dr. Chang was a longtime educator of management information systems, spending more than 20 years of his academic career teaching a generation of UNLV Lee Business School students,” according to Whitfield.

“My heart breaks for the families, friends, and loved ones of Dr. Navarro and Dr. Chang, and for all of the victims of this senseless act of violence that has physically and emotionally affected so many.”

Continued Whitfield: