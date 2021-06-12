US Olympic Diving Trials 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The finals of the 2021 U.S. Diving Olympic Trials will take place this weekend, concluding on June 13, with featured events including men’s springboard and women’s platform.

The women’s springboard final (Saturday, 4 p.m. ET), men’s platform final (Saturday, 8 p.m. ET), men’s springboard final (Sunday, 7 p.m. ET) and women’s platform final (Sunday, 9 p.m. ET) will all be televised on NBC.

But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of each of those finals at the 2021 US Olympic Diving Trials:

US Olympic Diving Trials 2021 Preview

The top two divers finishing in each individual event of the trials, along with the top synchronized team in three events (other than the men’s 10-meter synchronized platform, which the United States failed to qualify for) will make the U.S. Olympic team headed for Tokyo.

Saturday, men’s springboard and women’s platform will take center stage, and there will be drama aplenty surrounding both events.

The men’s springboard competition will feature four-time Olympic medalist David Boudia, who took home gold in platform diving at the 2012 Summer Games. Boudia is a favorite to advance, and his previous experience should help him a great deal.

“Going through the competition, you hear dives going 90 points, 85 points,” Boudia said this week. “But one of the most important things in a prelim and semifinal is to stay grounded. I was just trying to do my game and take it, one dive, at a time, and just trust and be patient.”

“I think on platform, it’s a lot easier to fake being relaxed,” Boudia added. “You can force it a little bit more off the platform. On springboard, if you’re forcing it then it’s not going to go well. And so it’s a lot more stressful to compete springboard because of that variable of the springboard bouncing beneath you.”

The women’s platform will also be featured Saturday evening. Delaney Schnell won the bronze at the World Championships in 2019 and will be competing against the likes of Amy Cozad Magaña, Jessica Parratto and Katrina Young. But Laura Wilkinson may get all the headlines where this event is concerned, and for good reason.

Wilkinson came out of a six-year retirement to compete again here. She won a gold medal in the event in 2000 — the last American woman to do so — but can the now 43-year-old Olympian qualify yet again?

“I would love to come back and have a final list of dives before hanging up the suit and feel good about that. I never thought I would get to come back and dive again after I retired 13 years ago, so this is really a gift. Every dive is a gift. I love doing it, and it’s pretty special,” Wilkinson said.

