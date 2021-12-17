US Olympic Short Track Trials 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Speed skaters will compete for seven spots with the U.S. Olympic team on Friday-Sunday, Dec. 17-19, in Salt Lake City.

Coverage of the trials will be televised on NBC Sports Network (Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET and Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET) and NBC (Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET). You can also watch on Peacock, but if you don’t have that, here are some other ways you can watch a live stream of the trials online without cable:

US Olympic Short Track Trials 2021 Preview

Plenty of new faces will take center stage for the U.S. in speed skating trials this weekend only one returning Olympian. There’s five open spots for women’s skaters and two for men’s in the 2022 Beijing Games.

Maame Biney, 21, comes into the competition as the lone 2018 Olympian. She competed in the 500 meter and the 1500 meter in the 2018 PyeongChang Games. Biney made the quarterfinals of the 500 and finished 14th. She placed 31st in the 1500.

“My focus, well, I’m trying to have my focus on being uncomfortable, and bringing that theme to everything — my racing skills, my speed, stuff like that,” Biney said according to TeamUSA.org’s Karen Price. “That’s a good place for my mind to be right now. Be uncomfortable and go for it.”

Biney, who was born in Uganda and grew up in Virginia, most recently took three golds in the U.S. Championships this year in the 500, 1000, and 1500. She will look to take a key step toward competing in Beijing this weekend.

“I know every Olympics is different, but because I was young and the fact that I’ve already done it, I think I should be able to use that experience,” Biney told Price. “I have a lot more insight into what should be happening or what I should expect of myself going into 2022 and I’m really excited about that.”

Kristen Santos, who came just shy of PyeongChang, will look to secure a spot for Beijing. Santos excelled at the World Championships earlier this year with fourth place in the 500, sixth in the 3000, and she helped the 3000 relay finish third.

“I think that honestly just made me more motivated for this Olympic cycle and also kind of made me realize the mindset that I need to be in to perform right,” Santos said per NBC Sports’ Karen Rosen.

On the men’s side, Brandon Kim comes in as the 29th-ranked skater in the world. He won gold in the 500, 1000, and 1500 for the U.S. Championships this year.

Andrew Heo and Ryan Pivirotto come into the weekend’s competition as two of the other contenders. Heo won bronze with the 1500 relay team at the World Championships this year, and he placed fourth in the 1500 individually. Pivirotto also won bronze with that relay team for the World Championships.

The skaters will compete in the 1500 and 500 on Friday at Salt Lake City followed by the 1000 and 1500 on Saturday. The time trials conclude with the 500 and 1000 on Sunday.