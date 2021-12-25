How to Watch US Ski Jumping Olympic Trials Online

The U.S. Ski Jumping Olympic Trials commence at Lake Placid, New York, on Christmas Day.

The trial (12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT start time) will be televised on NBC. You can also watch on Peacock, but if you don’t have that, here are some other ways you can watch a live stream of the trials online without cable:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2021 US Olympic Ski Jumping Trials live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2021 US Olympic Ski Jumping Trials live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NBC and NBCSN, and you can get your first month for $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2021 US Olympic Ski Jumping Trials live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2021 US Olympic Ski Jumping Trials live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

US Ski Jumping Olympic Trials 2021 Preview

U.S. Olympic hopefuls will compete in all three individual Olympic ski jumping events on Christmas Day.

Skiers will look for the longest jumps possible on the men’s large hill, the men’s normal hill, and the women’s normal hill. The event winners will secure Olympic team spots according to U.S. Ski and Snowboard via NBC.

Kevin Bickner, 25, looks for a return to the Olympics after taking 18th for the men’s normal in PyeongChang in 2018 — the best U.S. ski jump finish since 2002 according to TeamUSA.org. Bickner, 25, owns the nation’s distance record of 244.5 meters.

Bickner jumped back into ski jumping this year after being away for 2020 during the rise of COVID-19.

“I think I was just able to reset everything,” Bickner said per WGN Radio 720. “I was feeling a lot more fresh. I was feeling really determined to do well this winter, and I just wanted to have the best season that I could leading up to because, really, that’s the time you want to peak at.”

“I expected not to come back at the level that I left at,” Bickner said. “It’s hard. To be an Olympic athlete, you have to be constantly training year round, and if you stop for a little bit, you definitely have some regression. I did have a bit of struggle in the beginning of the spring. I knew I would, but it did take a lot of hard work and a lot of time put into the sport, and I have been making steady progress ever since.”

Casey Larson also looks for a return to the Olympics. He “recently won two national titles” after recovering from shoulder surgery according to TeamUSA.org.

Wisconsin native Nita Englund returns as the lone U.S. female ski jump Olympian since Abby Ringquist and Sarah Hendrickson retired. Englund took 31st in the normal hill.

“My goal, I guess, was top 30, so I didn’t quite make it,” Englund told the media in 2018 according USA Today Sports.

Andrew Urlaub looks to make his first Olympic appearance. He took fifth in the FIS Summer Grand Prix.

Dean Decker also looks to make his first Olympics. He took second for the Willingen Continental Cup in February.

Lake Placid native Nina Lussi also looks to secure her first trip to the Winter Games after injury derailed her chances in 2018. She will make her third attempt at making the Olympics.