USA vs Canada Women’s Soccer Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The United States and Canada will kick off their respective SheBelieves Cup campaigns against each other Thursday in Orlando, Florida.

USA vs Canada Preview

The United States women have walked away with SheBelieves Cup trophies three times since the tourney began in 2016, and the Americans are looking for back-to-back wins the first time in the tournament’s history with a win this year.

For USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski, the tourney will be a nice way to ease into a competitive season — and a solid litmus test for his players. “Each game will present its own unique challenges and the matches are not only a step up in competition from January, but as I’ve said before, are extremely valuable as a test run for group play at the Olympics,” Andonovski said.

U.S. center back Becky Sauerbrunn noted that while the competition is strong in the tourney, the real competition for the USA could be within the American squad itself:

“One of the advantages of being on the U.S. team is that the depth of the player pool is so much more than just 23 players,” Sauerbrunn said. “So I don’t envy Vlatko or the coaching staff and their decisions to bring it down to an Olympic roster of 18 people. Luckily at SheBelieves you’re gonna get a few more [roster spots] to play around with, but the team is always going to be strong. No matter what.”

On the other side, the Canadians haven’t competed since the Tournoi de France in March of 2020, and they will face a top-ranked American squad without captain Christine Sinclair and veteran midfielder Diana Matheson. Center back Kadeisha Buchanan, fullback Ashley Lawrence and forward Jordyn Huitema will also miss the cup for Canada after their respective clubs didn’t OK their leaves.

Canada’s new head coach Bev Priestman says her team will undoubtedly be short-handed, but they can’t dwell on who is absent.

“I don’t think we can hide from the fact that we’ve got a big core of the group missing,” Priestman noted. “But what I also know is whenever me as a coach, but also the players, put on that Canadian jersey, we have to go out there to win. We can’t hide away from that, so that’s at the forefront of our mind. But there is a reality that to do that against, for example, the number one team in the world who very, very rarely lose – it’s going to take players playing out of their skin.”

Like the United States, the Canadians will be using the SheBelieves friendlies to determine what their squad will look like heading into the Olympics. “We have to use the tournament for what it is. We have to go in and apply some things that we want to apply for the Olympic Games, we can’t go in and say we’re going to do what we’ve always done,” Priestman added.

The United States is 50-3-7 against Canada all-time, winning its most recent match last February, 3-0, in the final of the 2020 Concacaf Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament.