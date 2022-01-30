Where to Watch USA vs Canada Soccer Game Today

The United States (5-1-3) and Canada (5-0-4) meet in World Cup qualifying on Sunday.

In the United States, the match (3:05 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Universo (Spanish broadcast) and Telemundo (Spanish), and it will also stream live on Paramount+ (English broadcast).

Here’s a full rundown of all the different ways you can watch a live stream of Canada vs USA online:

USA vs Canada Soccer 2022 Preview

The U.S. Men’s National Team looks to build on its recent 1-0 win over El Salvador by taking down first-place Canada.

Antonee Robinson scored the game-winning goal for the U.S. against El Salvador on Jan. 27 in Columbus.





Canada hasn’t lost in World Cup qualifying, and the Canadians come into Sunday’s game off a 2-0 over Honduras on Jan. 27. Denil Maldonado and Jonathan David scored the goals for Canada.





The Canadians seek their first World Cup appearance since 1986.

“It has been a long struggle, but thankfully we’ve been able to bounce back and take advantage of a new golden generation that has come about,” former Canadian national team player Julian de Guzman, 40, told the New York Times’ James Wagner.

Canada leads CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings but still has a underdog vibe to it.

“I think there’s been a shift in their mentality,” U.S. defender Walker Zimmerman said per CBC Sports. “They play with a chip on their shoulder, they play with something to prove. They’re a confident group.”

The U.S. trails Canada in the standings. Mexico trails the U.S. by a point in the standings.

“It’s a fight for the top of the table,” Canada head coach John Herdman said per CBC Sports. “That’s all I need to say in terms of what this means to us … Canada [is] coming.”

Canada won’t have Alphonso Davies due to myocarditis. He received a COVID-19 vaccine booster in December according this agent, Nick Househ via Rick Westhead of The Sports Network.

Alphonso Davies' agent Nick Househ tells me he spoke w Davies after an MRI showed Davies has a "mild" case of myocarditis.

Davies, who got his Covid-19 vaccine booster in Dec. feels fine, Huoseh said.

Davies sidelined at least 4 weeks.

Huoseh: "His biggest worry is being bored." — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) January 14, 2022

The U.S. will play without Tim Weah because of Canada’s vaccine requirements to enter the country per MLS.com.

“He had one shot, one vaccination. He got COVID. Because of when he got COVID, he wasn’t able to get that second shot yet,” U.S. head coach Gregg Berhalter said per The Athletic’s Sam Stejskal and Paul Tenorio. “However, in France, he’s listed as fully vaccinated because the one shot plus COVID means you’re vaccin(ated), you’re OK. And as a technicality, it wasn’t acceptable in Canada. This is something we can’t control — the nuances of the COVID protocol — and we just have to deal with it. It will be about the next man stepping up and doing their job.”