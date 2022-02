How to Watch USA vs Canada Women’s Olympic Hockey Online Free

The U.S. (3-0) and Canada (3-0) meet for the first time in the Olympics since an epic gold medal game in 2018.

The game (11:10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised live on USA Network.

Here’s a complete rundown of all the different ways you can watch USA vs Canada live online if you don’t have cable:

USA vs Canada Women’s Hockey 2022 Preview

North American hockey rivals U.S. and Canada collide on the ice in Beijing for Group A play.

“That’s the team that is always standing in your way of what you want,” former Canada Olympic hockey star Cammi Granato said per the Associated Press’ John Warrow.

It suffices to say Granato has a literal elevator speech about the intensity of the rivalry from a story she shares about her playing days.

“We’d have like a four-game tour through say, Nova Scotia, and you’re on the bus and get to the hotel, same hotel as Canada, and we just played them the night before,” Granato said per Wawrow. “The elevator door opens and there’s five Canadians in it, and they’re looking at you like ‘You’re not getting on this elevator. And if you do, you’re not going to be very happy.”‘

Both Canada and the U.S. have results to be happy about it the Beijing Winter Games with 3-0 starts in Group A play. The U.S. has an extra day of rest going into the game after routing Switzerland 8-0 on Sunday, February 6. Canada downed Russia 6-1 on Monday, February 7.

“When you actually see two equals getting after it, it’s a special opportunity, and that’s why I think people tune in to watch it,” U.S. head coach Joel Johnson said about the rivalry according to the Associated Press’ Noah Trister. “It should be fun.”

Team USA and Canada last met in the 2021 World Championships when the Canadians won twice. Canada beat the U.S. 5-1 in pool play and again 3-2 a championship game overtime win. The Canadians ended Team USA’s streak of five world championships.

Tuesday’s game between Canada and the U.S. will mark the end of Olympic pool play for the teams. Tournament play commences with the quarterfinals on Thursday, February 10.

“Our team is right where we need to be at the right time,” American forward Amanda Kessel said per Trister. “We had a bunch of games cancelled against them the past few months, so we have been waiting for that day to get another chance to play them.”

The U.S. and Canada own the only gold medals in Olympic women’s hockey. Depending on seeding for this year’s elimination rounds, the U.S. and Canada could meet for gold again.