USA vs El Salvador WC Qualifier Live Stream: How to Watch Online

El Salvador and the United States will clash in a World Cup qualifier in San Salvador at Estadio Cuscatlan on Thursday night.

USA vs El Salvador Preview

The United States is coming off a victory at the Gold Cup and the Concacaf League of Nations in July. The Americans handed 1-0 defeats to Mexico, Qatar, Jamaica, Canada and Haiti while also handling Martinique, 6-1. It was both a surprising and an encouraging finish for the Americans.

For the U.S., a primary question heading into the World Cup qualifiers is when Christian Pulisic will return to action. Pulisic cleared protocols August 30 and re-joined the team after testing positive COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, and while he’s going to play in one or more of the team’s World Cup qualifiers, it’s unclear as to when.

“Regarding Christian it’s going to be day to day just seeing where he’s at,” United States coach Gregg Berhalter said.

On the other side, El Salvador didn’t fare as well in the Gold Cup. It managed a 0-0 draw against Costa Rica after losses to Mexico and Qatar. El Salvador did win against Guatemala (2-0) and Trinidad and Tobago (2-0), but the team never made it past the quarterfinals.

El Salvador has not appeared in the World Cup since 1982, and it’s looking to get there under new coach Hugo Perez. The United States is 2-0-2 against El Salvador in four qualifying matchups (the Americans won in 1989, 1997, 2004 and 2009).

Here’s a look at the rosters for both countries:

United States Roster:

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest), Zack Steffen (Manchester City), Matt Turner (New England Revolution).

Defenders: George Bello (Atlanta United), John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona), Mark McKenzie (Genk), Tim Ream (Fulham), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), James Sands (New York City FC), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC).

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders).

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (RB Salzburg), Konrad de la Fuente (Olympique Marseille), Jordan Pefok (Young Boys), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Norwich City) *Tim Weah has been scratched from the lineup.

El Salvador Roster: