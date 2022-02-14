USA vs Finland Women’s Hockey Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Team USA meets Finland in the women’s hockey semifinals on Monday, February 14.

The game (8:10 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on USA Network. You can also watch the game and every other Olympic event live with the Peacock TV Premium Plan (no cable necessary) or on NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app (streaming service or cable log-in required).

USA vs Finland Women’s Hockey Olympic Semifinal Preview

The U.S. and Finland meet for the second time in the Winter Olympics in Beijing for a right to play for the gold medal.

Team USA came in as the defending gold medal champion and opened Olympic play with a 5-2 win over Finland in Group A play. That win came with a price though as U.S. star Brianna Decker went down with an injury and won’t return for the rest of the Winter Games.

In Decker’s absence, Alex Carpenter and Hilary Knight have been solid offensively with a team high four goals. Amanda Kessel, Kelly Pannek, and Savannah Harmon all have four assists.

Despite Knight’s scoring prowess, she admitted to having her own humbling moments off the ice, which she shared via Twitter on Feb. 12.

“Humility is being bodied simultaneously by both elevator doors on a Saturday night,” she wrote.

Humility is being bodied simultaneously by both elevator doors on a Saturday night. — Hilary Knight (@HilaryKnight) February 12, 2022

Goalie Alex Cavallini has show her ability to take physical contact on the ice. She has excelled in goal for the U.S. with 17 saves and one goal allowed in two appearances.

Cavallini will need to be ready for a Finland team coming in with extra confidence on offense after routing Japan 7-1 on Feb. 12. The Finns piled on two goals in the first four minutes of the game.

For the tournament, Petra Nieminen leads Finland in points with seven, and Susanna Tapani has four goals.

The U.S. advanced for Monday’s semifinal with a 4-1 win over Czechia on Feb. 12. The winner of the U.S. and Czechia semifinal will face the winner of Canada and Switzerland.

Czechia grabbed a 1-0 lead on the U.S., but the Americans turned things around quickly. Knight tied the game, and Lee Stecklein scored the go-ahead goal, and the U.S. cruised from there.

“I think there was a lot of relief, but more so than relief I felt like it was a reward for the effort we were putting in the entire game and the adjustments we continued to make in our pursuit of scoring goals,'” U.S. head coach Joel Johnson said via the USA Hockey website. “It never felt safe until maybe the empty-net goal. I don’t know if it was relief as much as it was us trusting our process. We kept going. We had to believe that it was eventually going to go in and it did.”

Team USA has only lost once in the tournament, which came against Canada in Group A play. If the U.S. can oust Finland, the North American rivals could get a rematch of that game and another battle for the gold medal.