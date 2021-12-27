USA vs Slovakia World Juniors Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Team USA and Slovakia meet World Junior hockey tournament action on Sunday, Dec. 26, in Edmonton.

In the United States, every 2022 World Juniors game will be televised on NHL Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of USA vs Slovakia (9:30 p.m. ET start time) and every other game of the tournament online:

USA vs Slovakia Preview

The U.S. won gold in 2020 against Canada and will look to get off to a strong start in the World Juniors against Slovakia.

“It’s obviously special and I’m super excited,” USA defenseman Brock Faber said on Dec. 21 per Jess Meyers of the Brainerd Dispatch. “Being able to throw on the USA jersey, you can’t really describe what it feels like playing against those other countries and playing for this country. I’m excited to get to work up there.”

Faber, who plays for the University of Minnesota, looks forward to playing in front of fans this year, which wasn’t the case in 2020 due to COVID protocols, Myers wrote.

Notably, the U.S. has a 14-4-1 record all-time against Slovakia in World Juniors. The U.S. beat Slovakia 5-2 in the 2020 quarterfinals.

This year’s U.S. team needs to bounce back from an exhibition loss before the tournament — a 4-3 overtime loss to Finland.

Team USA has a strong lineup again with NHL Draft picks such as Matty Beniers, picked No. 2 by the Seattle Kraken this year. Beniers and Brett Berard scored goals in the exhibition loss.

Slovakia has some NHL talent, too, with Samuel Knazko, a 2020 draft pick by the Columbus Blue Jackets. North Dakota standout Jake Sanderson, the team captain, went at No. 5 in the first round of the 2020 draft to the Ottawa Senators.

For U.S. forward Matthew Knies, facing Slovakia has some family ties to it according to USAHockey.com. Knies’ parents, Miroslav and Michaela, grew up in Bratislava, Slovakia.

“The strength of this team is its leadership and we have a group of guys that have earned the letter on their jersey both on and off the ice,” USA head coach Nate Leaman said according to Brad Elliott Schlossman of the Grand Forks Herald. “There are even more leaders in our locker room. We’re excited about this group overall, and for us to be successful, every player will need to find a way to lead.”

Winning medals has been the expectation for years with the U.S., which won medals five times in the past six years.

Slovakia has only one medal win since 2000, a bronze medal win in 2015.

After Slovakia, the U.S. will play Switzerland on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 4:30 p.m. EST followed by Sweden on Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 9:30 p.m. EST. The U.S. closes out pool play with Russia on New Year’s Eve at 9:30 p.m. EST. If the U.S. advances, the team will play in the elimination rounds, which run from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5.