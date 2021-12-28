USA vs Switzerland World Juniors Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The United States (1-0) takes on Switzerland (0-1) in group play at the World Junior Championship in Edmonton on Tuesday.

In the United States, every 2022 World Juniors game will be televised on NHL Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of USA vs Switzerland (4:30 p.m. ET start time) and every other game of the tournament online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NHL Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch every 2022 World Juniors game live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of NHL Network and 45-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle or “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NHL Network, and you can get your first month for just $21:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch every 2022 World Juniors game live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NHL Network is included in “Ultimate” and “Premier,” but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch every 2022 World Juniors game live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

USA vs Switzerland Preview

The U.S. junior hockey team held off Slovakia 3-2 on Sunday, Dec. 26, and will look to go 2-0 in group play against Switzerland.

Team USA won’t want to see Sunday repeat itself as a 3-0 lead nearly slipped away in the third period. Slovakia rallied with two goals in the third period with the second coming in the 57th minute.

“Our guys stuck together and grinded out a tough game,” head coach Nate Leaman said per USAHockey.com. “It’s a good first step for our group. We need to keep working hard and improving before we play Switzerland on Tuesday.”

Three different U.S. players score goals — Mackie Samoskevich, Landon Slaggert, and Matthew Knies. Assists came from Logan Cooley, Matty Beniers, Matthew Coronato, Wyatt Kaiser, Tanner Dickinson, and Jack Peart.

Team USA goalie Drew Commesso stopped 23 shots for a 92.0 save percentage and the win.

“I thought we were okay,” U.S. captain Jake Sanderson said per Andrew Podnieks of IIHF.com. “It was kind of a funny game. Drew was super busy for certain parts of it, so it’s kind of on the guys to stay dialed. It’s also a reminder you can’t take any country lightly. We have to be ready every night. But you have to find ways to win. It’s not going to be pretty hockey for 60 minutes. You have to chip away, get pucks deep, and just get to work. That’s winning hockey.”

Switzerland fell 4-2 in its opener on Sunday against Russia. Team Russia opened a 3-0 lead in the first period, but Switzerland’s Attilio Biasca chipped away with a goal. Fabian Ritzmann also scored for Switzerland, cutting the score to 4-2.

Goalie Kevin Pasche stepped up for Switzerland, keeping it to a two-goal game much of the way.

“We for sure didn’t start the way we expected, but the longer the game went the more we did the right steps,” Switerzland head coach Macro Bayer said per Podnieks. “We missed that exhibition game because we need to find out at which level we play here and adjust to the smaller rink. But we take that and we will be better game after game.”

For the U.S. to beat Switzerland, it will take winning face-offs, getting breakouts, and managing minutes according to hockey analyst Dave Starman via NHL.com’s Mike Morreale.

“The United States had a lot of possession time in the offensive zone (17:06), generated 42 shots, including 15 shots from Grade-A areas, with three goals scored, two power-play goals on eight shots, goalie Drew Commesso (Chicago Blackhawks) was very good, and for the most part they defended very well,” Starman said per Morreale. “There were some bad things, like losing the third period 2-0. You can say they played not to lose, but I think they faced a good skating team playing with urgency and learned a lesson that defending has to be a full-time thing, no matter the score.”