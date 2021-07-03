USA vs Turkey U19 Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch

Team USA begins its quest for a repeat at the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup against Turkey on Saturday. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the game.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

USA vs Turkey U19 Basketball Viewing Info

Start Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

TV (US): None

Live Stream (US): ESPN+

How to Watch USA vs Turkey U19 Basketball

You’ll need a subscription to ESPN+ to watch USA vs Turkey–and every other game at the U19 World Cup. You can sign up for ESPN+ right here:

Get ESPN+

In addition to having the entirety of the FIBA U19 World Cup, ESPN+ also has every game from the four FIBA Olympic qualifying tournaments over the next week. It also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch USA vs Turkey live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

USA vs Turkey U19 Basketball Preview

No country has been as successful as the United States at the FIBA U19 World Cup. The United States has won seven gold medals, three silver medals and one bronze medal while piling up an outstanding 99-14 overall record.

This year’s edition of the young Team USA will feature six players who completed their first collegiate season and six players from the most recent high school graduating class.

The players named to the US squad were:

Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Hamilton High School)

Kennedy Chandler (Sunrise Christian Academy)

Jonathan Davis (Wisconsin)

Caleb Furst (Blackhawk Christian School)

Chet Holmgren (Minnehaha Academy)

Harrison Ingram (St. Mark’s School)

Jaden Ivey (Purdue); Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton)

Kenneth Lofton Jr. (Louisiana Tech)

Mike Miles (TCU)

Adam Miller (Louisiana State)

Peyton Watson (Long Beach Poly Tech High School)

“This week has been very fulfilling so far, and the process of selecting this 12-player group was really difficult given the amount of talent we have had at training camp,” said Jamie Dixon, USA and TCU head coach. “Everyone has been working hard, we are growing closer as a group, which is really important. I am excited about the team that the committee put together as we now prepare to head overseas to Latvia and compete for a gold medal.

“Although the committee had to make some tough decisions in the selection process, we are thrilled with the potential this team brings to the court, its length, basketball IQ, defensive prowess and offensive abilities should make us a strong team, and I am looking forward to the challenge of competing in the U19 World Cup in July. For some of our guys, it will be the first time leaving the country and everyone is excited about having the honor of representing their country.”

A big name to watch is Chet Holmgren, who was the top recruit in the nation. He will play at Gonzaga next year and is looking forward to the international challenege.

“I feel great about the team we have,” Holmgren said. “It’s a great group of guys. We love to compete and love to go hard. All 12 of us are very talented in many different ways. I feel the committee put together a great fit for the team.”

Turkey does not have much of a history at the tournament, their best finish being a third place result in 2015.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.