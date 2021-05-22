USA vs Finland Hockey Live Stream: How to Watch World Championships Online

Team USA will meet Finland in group play of the 2021 IIHF World Championship on Saturday in Riga, Latvia, for each team’s first test of the tournament.

In the US, the game (9:15 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on NHL Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of USA vs Finland online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NHL Network and 130-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included in your seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch USA vs Finland live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NHL Network is only in “Ultimate” and “Premier,” but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch USA vs Finland live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of NHL Network and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” plus “Sports Extra” bundle or “Sling Blue” plus “Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service with NHL Network, and you can get $25 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch USA vs Finland live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

USA vs Finland Preview

Team USA has medaled three times in the past seven world championships, claiming bronze in 2013, 2015, and 2018. The squad finished seventh in 2019, the last iteration of the world championship, as the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of last year’s tournament.

Of the 26 players on this year’s roster, only one — Los Angeles Kings defenseman Christian Wolanin — participated in 2019. Former New York Islanders head coach Jack Capuano will head the coaching staff.

“We’re excited with the roster we have and look forward to the world championship,” Team USA general manager Chris Drury said last week, according to the official USA Hockey website. “It’s a unique year and we appreciate the dedication and commitment of everyone. We really like our team and our goal, like every other team our country puts on the ice, is to bring home a gold medal.”

Coincidentally, the squad’s youngest and oldest players — 18-year-old Matt Beniers and 36-year-old fellow forward Brian Boyle — both hail from Hingham, MA. They’re two of seven Massachusetts natives on the team, the largest contingent of any state.

Boyle, a 13-year NHL veteran, last played professionally in 2019-20, when he logged 39 games for the Florida Panthers.

Beniers, a contender for the top pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, scored 10 goals and notched 14 assists across 24 games as a Michigan Wolverines freshman in 2020-21. He said he’s modeled his game after former Detroit Red Wings two-way star Pavel Datsyuk.

“I obviously loved the way he (Datsyuk) played the game with so much skill, so much patience,” Beniers said, according to The Detroit News. “He worked hard but he was always so calm. I just started to fall in love with his game.”

Team USA 2021 IIHF World Championship Roster

(Name, most recent team)

Goalies

Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars (NHL)

Cal Petersen, L.A. Kings (NHL)

Anthony Stolarz, Anaheim Ducks (NHL)

Defensemen

Adam Clendening, Cleveland Monsters (AHL)

Matt Hellickson, Binghamton Devils (AHL)

Zac Jones, New York Rangers (NHL)

Connor Mackey, Calgary Flames (NHL)

Matt Roy, Los Angeles Kings (NHL)

Ryan Shea, Texas Stars (AHL)

Matt Tennyson, New Jersey Devils (NHL)

Chris Wideman, Nizhny Novgorod (KHL)

Christian Wolanin, Los Angeles Kings (NHL)

Forwards

Justin Abdelkader, EV Zug (NL)

Matty Beniers, Michigan Wolverines (Big 10)

Colin Blackwell, New York Rangers (NHL)

Brian Boyle, Florida Panthers (NHL)

Sasha Chmelevski, San Jose Sharks (NHL)

Ryan Donato, San Jose Sharks (NHL)

Jack Drury, Vaxjo Lakers HC (SHL)

Conor Garland, Arizona Coyotes (NHL)

Kevin Labanc, San Jose Sharks (NHL)

Trevor Moore, Los Angeles Kings (NHL)

Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars (NHL)

Eric Robinson, Columbus Blue Jackets (NHL)

Kevin Rooney, New York Rangers (NHL)

Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres (NHL)

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.