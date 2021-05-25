USA vs Kazakhstan Hockey Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The United States will look to keep the momentum rolling follow a big win over Canada as they face Kazakhstan at the IIHF Men’s World Championship in in Latvia.

In the US, the game (9:15 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on NHL Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of USA vs Kazakhstan online for free:

USA vs Kazakhstan Preview

Team USA rebounded from an opening loss 2-1 loss to Finland with a 5-1 walloping of North American rival Canada. Trevor Moore tallied two goals in the second period to help lead the way for USA in the win.

“It’s a huge win,” Moore said. “Any time that you play a U.S.-Canada game you want to be on the right side of it, especially for a USA player.”

The Americans took home the win despite starting goaltender Anthony Stolarz going down with an injury. Jake Oettinger made 26 saves to secure the win, a third period goal being the only blemish on his night.

“As a backup goalie, you never know when you’re going to get your opportunity,” Oettinger said. “I felt terrible for Anthony, and I hope he’s doing OK, but once I was out there, I just had to get ready and do whatever I could to get into the game.”

Kazakhstan has been the surprise of the tournament in many ways, knocking off defending champion Finland 2-1 in a shootout.

“Both games were hard-fought games and our goalie [Nikita Boyarkin] obviously played amazing today,” Kazakhstan’s Curtis Valk said after the win. “We’re going to need that going forward, but we stuck to the game plan, and that let us be successful tonight.”

The World Championships are unpredictable due to the lack of NHL talent, with many of the top players still playing in the playoffs. The result for Kazakhstan against Finland is a prime of that.

“We’ve talked about coming together as a brotherhood and being hard to play against and our guys got rewarded for that here tonight,” USA head coach Jack Capuano said. “Offensively, I liked the way our guys paid attention to detail and now it’s a matter of continuing that as we move forward here.”

The United States is a massive favorite for the matchup, coming in at -600 to win, with the spread set at 2.5 goals.

