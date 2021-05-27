USA vs Latvia Hockey Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The United States Men’s Hockey Team looks to make it three wins in a row when they square off against Latvia Thursday, May 27 at Arena Riga.

In the US, the game (9:15 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on NHL Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of USA vs Latvia online for free:

You can watch a live stream of NHL Network and 130-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included in your seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch USA vs Latvia live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NHL Network is only in “Ultimate” and “Premier,” but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch USA vs Latvia live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of NHL Network and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” plus “Sports Extra” bundle or “Sling Blue” plus “Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service with NHL Network, and you can get $25 off your first month:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch USA vs Latvia live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

USA vs Latvia Preview

The United States is fresh from a 3-0 victory over Kazakhstan on May 25. Goalie Cal Peterson, whose day job is goaltender for the Los Angeles Kings, had an impressive showing, making 18 saves in the win.

“We knew Kazakhstan would be a tight defensive team, and I’m proud of the way our guys were able to adjust our structure and come out with the win,” coach Jack Capuano said, via the Washington Post. “This is a fun group to be around. A lot of them are playing their first time internationally and their pride and work ethic shows.”

After an initial loss to Finland, the Americans handed Canada an impressive 5-1 loss on May 23 before taking down Kazakhstan.

“I think the biggest thing you have to do is try to simplify things,” Capuano said heading into the tournament. “I’ve done a little homework on the guys who play in the NHL and what systems they play on their teams. Some of that might be a little different than what we are going to do, but the last thing I want to do in a short amount of time is try to overthink it and complicate things. These are really good hockey players and I want to let them play and showcase their skill.”

On the other side, Latvia beat Canada 2-0 in the first game, lost 3-2 to Kazakhstan and handed Italy a 3-0 defeat in its most recent match. Martins Karsums scored two of Latvia’s three goals, while Lauris Darzins added a third.

“Defensively, we were very strong, but I felt the best part of our game was definitely controlling the game in their zone,” Latvian coach Bob Hartley said after the win.

Italy had multiple goals called back in the game, one of which was kicked into the net via skate, and another play that was challenged and disallowed due to offsides.

“Our two video coaches upstairs called right away and said, ‘We’re 100 percent sure that it’s offside,'” Hartley added. “I’ve worked with those guys for quite a few years now and there’s a huge trust factor in them. We didn’t hesitate.”

Heading into their matchup against the United States, Karsums had this to say about his team’s next opponent: “They’re the favorites, probably, this year. We’ve got today to relax, get ready, watch some videos. We’ve got to be ready for a fast, tough game.”

