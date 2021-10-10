Where to Watch USA vs Panama World Cup Qualifier 2021

The United States Men’s soccer team will take on Panama in the final round of the CONCACAF 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at Estadio Rommel Fernandez Gutierrez in Panama City, Panama on October 10.

In the United States, the match (9:05 p.m. ET) will only be televised on NBC Universo (Spanish broadcast), but it will also stream live on Paramount+, which you can watch via Amazon Prime or Paramount.

Here’s a full rundown of all the different ways you can watch a live stream of Panama vs USA online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch most CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers via the Prime Paramount+ channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Panama vs USA live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of NBC Universo (Spanish broadcast) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Panama vs USA live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch most of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers via Paramount+, which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Panama vs USA live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

Panama vs USA Preview

The United States hopes to continue its hot streak against a formidable Panamanian side in this one. The U.S. lead qualifying in CONCACAF to this point after a slow start that saw the American side tie El Salvador (0-0) and Canada (1-1) before beating Honduras (4-1) and Jamaica (2-0). The U.S. has eight points and has remained unbeaten with a 2-0-2 record so far. Most importantly, it remains atop its group.

As for Panama, it beat Jamaica before coming out with a draw against both Costa Rica and Mexico. They had five points through three games, but a 1-0 loss to El Salvador this week set them back a bit. Currently sitting in fourth place out of eight counties, Panama is a point behind Canada, and will need to perform well over its next few games in order to keep its qualifying hopes alive. Thus, this match is critical for both teams.

Both countries are competing against Mexico, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Honduras, El Salvador and Canada in the final round of qualifiers. The top three teams will qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

While there are no major injuries to report on the Panamanian side, the Americans will be without superstars Christian Pulisic (ankle) and Gio Reyna (hamstring). They will also be without Tim Ream, who withdrew due to personal reasons. John Brooks (back) will also be out.

The United States is 17-2-4 all-time against Panama.

Here’s a look at the predicted starting lineups and rosters for both countries heading into the matchup:

Panama Predicted XI (4-4-2): Luis Mejía, Eric Davis, Harold Cummings, Fidel Escobar, Michael Amir Murillo, Armando Cooper, Alberto Quintero, Aníbal Godoy, Gabriel Torres, Edgar Yoel Bárcenas Herrera, Rolando Blackburn

United States Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matt Turner, Antonee Robinson, Miles Robinson, Walker Zimmerman, Sergino Dest, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson, Timothy Weah, Ricardo Pepi, Paul Arriola

USMNT Full Roster:

Goalkeepers: Sean Johnson (New York City FC; USA), Zack Steffen (Manchester City; England), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; USA)

Defenders: George Bello (Atlanta United; USA), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona; Spain), Mark McKenzie (Genk; Belgium), Shaq Moore (Tenerife; Spain), Tim Ream (Fulham; England), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim; Germany), Antonee Robinson (Fulham; England), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; USA), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray; Turkey), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC, USA)

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; USA), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig; Germany), Gianluca Busio (Venezia; Italy), Luca de la Torre (Heracles; Netherlands), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; USA), Weston McKennie (Juventus; Italy), Yunus Musah (Valencia; Spain), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; USA)

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg; Austria), Paul Arriola (D.C. United; USA), Matthew Hoppe (Mallorca; Spain), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas; USA), Tim Weah (Lille; France), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew; USA)

Panama Full Roster: