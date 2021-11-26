USF vs UCF Football 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch War on I-4 Online

Two Florida foes face off as the South Florida Bulls take on the University of Central Florida Knights at Bright House Networks Stadium on Friday.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of USF vs UCF online:

USF vs UCF Football 2021 Preview

The war on I-4 is back as USF takes on UCF on Friday and the two programs are going in opposite directions. UCF is looking for a fifth consecutive win in the series and enters the matchup with a 7-4 record.

UCF bounced back from a loss to SMU with a 49-17 pounding of Connecticut last time out. The Knights racked up 537 yards of offense, with 257 of that coming through the air. Quarterback Mikey Keene — who’s staring in place of the injured Dillon Gabriel — notched 208 yards and two touchdowns. Gabriel is progressing back but it looks like Keene will draw another start.

“Looking at Mikey (Keene), this will be his ninth game. He played his best game I think last week. He is improving each game. You saw him with the touchdown on the ground. That’s really a game changer for us with him moving forward. I think he’s doing a super job leading us,” UCF coach Gus Malzahn said. “He’s 18 years old. He’s a true freshman. At first, you’d ask him a question and he’s good with everything. Now he’s getting to a point where he says he feels more comfortable with this or that. That’s good. That’s growth. That tells you that he’s starting to understand the big picture. That’s been really good.”

It’s the first rivalry matchup for Malzahn, who took over this offseason.

“I’ve heard a lot about it. Since I was hired, I’ve heard how important it is to our fanbase. I’ve been blessed to be a part of rivalry games,” Malzahn said. “This is a big one too. I’m looking forward to it. I like coaching in rivalry games. I know their head coach pretty well. I know their receiver coach. He was with me some at Auburn. We’re very familiar. Looking forward to playing.”

USF has lost four straight and seven of their last eight heading into the matchup. The team fired defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer after giving up 45 points against Tulane last week.

“I would like to thank Glenn for his hard work, professionalism and dedication to our program and the student-athletes in it,” USF coach Glenn Scott said in a statement. “He brought a great deal to our coaching staff and his desire and effort were unquestioned, but ultimately I felt a change was needed as we move forward.

UCF is a massive 18.5-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 62 points.