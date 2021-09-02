Utah vs Weber State Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Utah opens its season against FCS in-state opponent Weber State on Thursday at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Weber State vs Utah Preview

Utah opens its season with a familiar foe in Weber State, an opponent the Utes are 5-0 against all-time. The games have been dominated by the Pac-12 power, outscoring the Wildcats 230-61 margin.

That being said, Kyle Whittingham has lots of respect for Weber State — a team that finished a condensed spring season 5-1, losing in the first round of the FCS playoffs.

“I’m excited to see what kind of team we’ve got, first and foremost, and find out where we’re at as a football team,” Whittingham said. “Weber State is a good team, a playoff team in FCS every single year. Jay Hill has done a great job there. They’re a team that is well-coached, very sound fundamentally, technique-wise, schematically. They’re a very good team. We’re excited to get the season underway, see what we’ve got and go from there.”

The player to watch for Utah will be quarterback Charlie Brewer, who won the staring gig. He beat out Cam Rising for the job.

“Well, he had the edge statistically, first of all, but that’s not the only thing you take into account,” Whittingham said this week. “A guy that has a lot of leadership, and it was a close call. It was so close, it could have gone either way, but Charlie has experience, playing in over 40 Division I games and the success he had at Baylor throwing the football.

“I believe our team would have been fine with either decision. They would have ultimately rallied around whoever won the job. They’re both well-respected, hard workers. It was close, but the experience factor was probably the biggest reason behind it.”

Weber State has a tough running back in Josh Davis, who has 2,884 yards and 21 touchdowns in his career.

“He’s just a tough kid; a hard runner,” Whittingham said of Davis. “He’s instinctive and makes positive yards and can make something out of nothing. He can get extra yards after contact. He’ll be a challenge.”

Weber State hung with Utah in the first half last time they met in 2018, behind just 17-10 after the first half. However, the Utes blew it open after that coming away with the 41-10 victory.

“We’re a way more veteran team (than in 2018),” Weber State coach Jay Hill said. “(Utah) had a lot of turnovers although they’re probably just as talented. In a way, that should be good for us … We came out of the gates in 2018 excited, ready to go, not backing down. We played good in the first half. We just kind of wore out. Hopefully, we can do it again and do it for a full game.”