Illinois vs UTSA Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) will host the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners (0-0) at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 4.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of UTSA vs Illinois online:

UTSA vs Illinois Preview

Illinois kicked their 2021 season off last weekend against Nebraska, winning 30-22. Illini quarterback Arthur Sitkowski was efficient and relied on a good balance between the ground game and the passing game. Sitkowski completed 12 of 15 passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns. He went in for an injured Brandon Peters, and he performed well enough to get the nod in Peters’ absence again this week.

The Fighting Illini also played impressive defense in the win, netting 5.0 sacks, six tackles for loss and a 41-yard fumble recovery that was returned for a touchdown by Calvin Hart Jr.

“It’s just one game,” Sitkowski told The Chicago Tribune. “We gotta look forward to UTSA. It’s a long season and we have a lot of things we have to do. That game’s behind us.”

Facing them this week will be the Roadrunners, who finished 7-5 overall last season. UTSA scored 28.2 points a game on offense while allowing 25.7 points a game on defense, and it’s looking to get better on both sides of the ball this season.

Quarterback Frank Harris will lead San Antonio’s offense, which is anchored by running back Sincere McCormick, who ran the ball 249 times for 1,467 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. Harris completed 63.6 percent of his passes last year for 1,630 yards, 12 TDs and six interceptions.

On defense, UTSA is led by safety Rashad Wisdom, who is one of the top defenders in the country. While San Antonio is the underdog here, don’t count them out by any means. They’re not taking any opponent for granted. “We’re facing a good opponent in Illinois,” Wisdom said, via 247 Sports. “Everyone is just very excited to face an opponent of such stature.”

“Illinois is a very coach Bielema-looking team,” San Antonio head coach Jeff Traylor added. “He’s won three Big Ten championships at Wisconsin and took Arkansas to three bowl games in a row. Watching that Nebraska game, you can tell he’s already made his presence felt at Illinois. They are a good football team.”