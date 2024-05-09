Kenosha Sheriff Debunks ‘Headless Body’ Rumors Near UW-Parkside

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department in Wisconsin is debunking rumors of a “headless body” being found near UW-Parkside, although an intact body was discovered near campus, according to a March 8 news release from the department.

The Sheriff’s Department’s press release was issued by Sergeant Colin Coultrip, the public information officer for the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. It was posted to the department’s Facebook page.

“Rumors of a headless body quickly spread through social media. That is incorrect. The deceased has NO missing extremities,” the release says, noting that there was never any danger to students.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Officials Say the Body Was Found in the Pike River by a Person Walking Along Wooded Trails

Coultrip’s release confirmed that the body was found in the Pike River.

On Wednesday, May 8, around 3 p.m., the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department “responded to a wooded area near 4019 University Drive – UW-Parkside for a deceased human body found in the Pike River,” the news release says.

“This was called in by an individual walking along the trails within the woods and observed the body floating in the river,” the release adds.

“At no time was there a threat to the public or the students and campus of UW-Parkside. UW-Parkside Police assisted along with numerous local fire departments, including the Village of Somers and City of Kenosha Fire Departments,” the release says.

The Deceased Person Died of an ‘Apparent Suicide,’ Sheriff’s Officials Wrote

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputies “did locate a deceased male in the Pike River and secured the area until the body could be removed from the river. Once removed from the river, it was determined the male died from an apparent suicide,” the news release says.

“The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department’s thoughts are with those who were impacted by this tragic incident,” the release notes. “If you, or someone you know, is working through any mental health difficulties, know that you are not alone. Kenosha County Behavioral Health is an outstanding resource to reach out to and will always be there for you as well as the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.”

According to the University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s website, the university, which was founded in 1968, is located in Somers, Wisconsin, between Chicago, Illinois, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. UW-Parkside had a total fall 2023 enrollment of 4,030 students of which 3,285 were undergraduate students, the university’s website says.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, dial 988 to reach the toll-free Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It’s available 24 hours a day, seven days a week (dial 888-628-9454 for assistance in Spanish). You can also speak with a trained crisis counselor anytime by texting HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.

In addition, the Sheriff’s Department provided the following resources, writing, “If you need help, or simply someone to talk with, please call the Crisis Line at (262) 657-7188. This phone number is answered at all hours and every day of the year. Remember, you are not alone. Due to the sensitive nature of this investigation, no further information will be released.”