Valley View Tornado Video Shows Panicked Woman Trapped in Shaking Car

A video shows the moment a panicked woman was trapped inside a shaking car with another passenger when the Valley View, Texas, tornado struck on May 25.

The Associated Press reported that at least 15 people were killed when the twisters struck Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas on May 25. Eighty people, at least, were injured, the AP reported.

“It’s just a trail of debris left. The devastation is pretty severe,” Cooke County Sheriff Ray Sappington told The Associated Press, which reported that the dead included children.

The Cell Phone Video Shows 2 Women ‘Caught in a Tornado,’ a Local Journalist Wrote

Peyton Yager, a reporter with Fox4, wrote on X, “Wow. This is terrifying cell phone video of two women caught in a tornado Saturday evening in Valley View, TX – close to Sanger.”

She shared the above video. The video captures one of the women’s frantic and panicked comments as the wind speed around her vehicle grows.

“What do I do? The car is shaking,” the woman said. “Holy s***. My ears are popping.”

She added, “We’re in it. We’re in it. I can’t do anything.” The woman’s windshield wipers struggle to keep up with the roaring wind. “I stopped my car,” she said. “I know. We’re still shaking. Ears are popping. Okay. Okay. I don’t want to go anywhere yet. I’m shakin’. The car’s still shakin’. Stuff’s still flyin’.”

The woman who filmed the car video was identified by Fox4 as Valenia Gill, who “was driving on FM 3002 near I-35 around 10:45 p.m. when the storm blew through the area.”

Brenda Dance, who was also in the car, set up a GoFundMe page. It reads, “Hello I’m Brenda my best friend and I were caught in the Cooke County Tornado in Valley View. We came face to face with the tornado. She is disabled and only has the minimum liability on her car due to being on fixed income.”

Dance wrote on Facebook, “We made it back….. feeling like I have a pressure headache now… soo thankful we were able to actually drive away.”

Another Video Captured the Moment People Hid Inside a Shell Gas Station

It was just one of multiple dramatic videos to emerge in the wake of the tragedy. Another video captured the inside of a Shell gas station as people took cover.

According to WFAA-TV, two siblings ages 2 and 5 were among the deceased in the Valley View area.

Three members of a family were named as tornado victims in a GoFundMe page. “The Esparza family has suffered unimaginable loss as a result of the tornado that came through our town last night. Miranda, Marco, & their mother, Laura have passed away & the family is needing assistance paying for funeral expenses. If you are able to donate, the donation link is below. If you cannot donate, please pray for the family as they work through this tremendous loss,” it says.

“We’ll rebuild,” Cooke County Sheriff Ray Sappington said, according to WFAA. “It’s Texas. We can rebuild property, and as horrible as this looks, in two or three months, it won’t look like this [then]. It’ll be better. But the loss of life is just tragic. It’s always tragic. That’s what hurts the most.”