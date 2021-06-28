Vanderbilt vs Miss State Baseball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Mississippi State Bulldogs baseball team will meet the Vanderbilt Commodores in the College World Series finals, a best-of-three series that’ll take place on Monday, Tuesday, and, if a third game is needed, Wednesday.

All of the games will be televised on either ESPN2 (Game 1 and 3) or ESPN (Game 2). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Vanderbilt vs Mississippi State online:

Vanderbilt vs Mississippi State Preview

The Bulldogs punched their ticket to the program’s second College World Series finals on Saturday night, when infielder Tanner Leggett hit a walk-off RBI single to eliminate the Texas Longhorns.

“Great college baseball game against a great team,” Bulldogs manager Chris Lemonis said after the 4-3 win, according to Saturday Down South. “We’ve gone four times against Texas this year and each game has been a brawl. You’ve got to tip your cap to those guys. I know they are disappointed, but we have played some unbelievable games with those guys.”

All three of Mississippi State’s College World Series victories this year have been one-run affairs. The team trailed 3-1 in the fifth inning on Saturday.

“It has become our identity,” Lemonis said of his squad’s ability to overcome late deficits, per Saturday Down South. “I told the team last night in the rain delay, if you ever thought it was going to be easy, it’s not our way. Seems like we have to be dramatic. We have to fight for it and for us to get here, it was going to be a battle. Our team has been so resilient all year. It’s probably our No. 1 quality is just grit, being able to stay locked in, focused and keep competing.”

The Bulldogs have yet to win a national title; they fell to the UCLA Bruins in their only other trip to the title round, in 2013.

The Commodores have now reached the finals four times, securing the championship in 2014 and 2019 and coming up short against the Virginia Cavaliers in 2015.

They were slated to meet the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Saturday to play for a finals berth, but early that morning the NCAA Division I baseball committee ruled the tilt a no contest due to COVID-19 issues within the NC State program, ending the Wolfpack’s season.

A day earlier, the Commodores bested NC State 3-1 to force the winner-take-all matchup that never took place. In that win, Vanderbilt ace Kumar Rocker, the 2019 College World Series’s most outstanding player, struck out 11 and surrendered 1 run across 6 innings.

“We certainly sympathize with their team, their fan base too, understanding that we don’t know the level of hurt that they are exposed to right now, but we certainly recognize it,” Commodores manager Tim Corbin said of NC State, according to NCAA.com. “None of us wish to be in this particular position.

“But we have no control over that, regardless of what anyone insinuates or what anyone says. We’re just playing baseball. That’s all we can do. We stay in our lane.”

