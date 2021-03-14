VCU vs St Bonaventure Live Stream: How to Watch A10 Championship Free

The No. 1 seed VCU Rams (19-6, 10-4 in A10) and the No. 2 seed St. Bonaventure Bonnies (15-4, 11-4) will clash in the A10 Championship at the UD Arena in Dayton on Sunday.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of VCU vs Saint Bonaventure online for free:

VCU vs Saint Bonaventure A-10 Championship Preview

The winner of this game punches its ticket into the NCAA Tournament, so the motivation will be high for both teams.

St. Bonaventure lost to St. Louis, 55-53, in the conference championship two years ago, and that defeat has provided tremendous fuel for the team’s fire heading into this matchup. Bonnies head coach and reigning A10 Coach of the Year Mark Schmidt says that his team is a better overall unit this year, though, particularly on defense.

“We have better chemistry,” Schmidt said. “We’re defending really well. We’re rebounding really well. Our offense is coming along. Our three-point shooting has gotten better as the season’s gone along. And we’re connected. We’ve got experienced guys and they’re connected defensively. They’re committed to each other. So yeah, we’re playing the best basketball we’ve played, and that’s what you want going into the postseason.”

The Bonnies have given up an average of 52.2 points a game over their last five contests, and they know the stinginess on defense has to continue if they want to win this game.

“You’ve seen over the past two games we’ve had, that defense is the reason we won the regular season championship and the reason we’ve been successful,” Bonnies center Osun Osunniyi noted. “We understand that if we want to win games and achieve something, we have to keep playing defense.”

It’s Osunniyi the Rams may be keying in on. “Everyone talks about his defense. It’s elite. There’s not one percent of the people in the world that have his dimensions,” VCU head coach Mike Rhoades said about Osunniyi, who leads the Bonnies in rebounds (9.3) and blocked shots (2.8).

“He blocks shots and causes problems at the rim. But his development and how much has improved since he got to St. Bonaventure is the biggest thing to me. He can score on you in the post, he can pass the ball, he knows how to play.”

The Rams are led by A10 Player of the Year Nah’Shon Hyland, who has had quite the impressive sophomore season. Hyland is scoring 19.4 points a game wand averaging 4.7 boards per contest

The last time these two teams met, the Bonnies beat the Rams, 70-54 in February. Hyland led the way for VCU with 16 points, and Vince Williams was the only other player scoring in double figures for the Rams, adding 11 points. VCU will need to give its star point guard more help than that if they want to compete with the well-rounded Bonnies.