How to Watch VCU vs Vanderbilt Basketball 2021

The Vanderbilt Commodores (2-0) will host the VCU Rams (1-1) at Memorial Gymnasium in a compelling non-conference basketball matchup Wednesday night.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a more in-depth rundown of all the ways you can watch VCU vs Vanderbilt:

VCU vs Vanderbilt Preview

The Rams are coming off their first loss of the season, falling 58-44 to Wagner. KeShawn Curry was the lone player scoring in double figures for VCU, finishing with 11 points.

“We got some good, open looks. Got stuff around the basket,” VCU head coach Mike Rhoades said. “But we really got pushed out, and we didn’t attack it. Against their man-to-man, we ran some stuff. We didn’t execute some of the calls out of timeouts, out of dead balls.”

The Rams managed just 18 points in the second half, and they allowed Wagner to go on an 11-0 run in the closing minutes. VCU’s young lineup, featuring multiple freshmen and transfers, has yet to gel, but that should come with time.

“We’re not sugarcoating this,” Rhoades added. “We got beat on our floor by a tougher team, and we frayed. And we got to fix it quick.”

On the other side, the Commodores are coming off a 79-60 win over Texas State Sunday night. Scotty Pippen scored 30 points, shooting 10-of-17 from the floor, Jordan Wright added 16 and Myles Stute chipped in 12 points for the Commodores in the win. Vandy was white-hot from downtown, making 44.4% of its 3-point shots, which is something that made the team’s head coach happy.

“Twelve of 27, that’s a pretty good number. That’s about the number that I felt like we need,” Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse said after the game.

“I think that can almost secure a win for us,” Stackhouse added. “Don’t hold me to that, but I feel like we get 11 or 12, that’s going to really bode well for us winning. Normally when we’ve done that in the past, things go well for us. But it’s just spraying the ball, getting good looks, making sure we’re not taking any forced, contested ones. We ran a couple of sets there at the end to get some clear looks.”

The Commodores are shooting 44.9% from the floor on the season, and 36.4% from beyond the arc. The Rams aren’t shooting quite as well to start the year, making 41.2-% of their shots from the field and only 20%of their 3-point attempts.

These two teams have met twice before, with Vanderbilt winning the previous two matchups, the most recent of which was back in 2008.