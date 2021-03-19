How to Watch Villanova vs Winthrop Basketball Without Cable

The No. 5 seed Villanova Wildcats (16-6) will take on the No. 12 seed Winthrop Eagles (23-1) at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The game starts at 9:57 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on TNT. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Villanova vs Winthrop online:

(Note that with all of the following options, you’ll also be able to watch other NCAA tournament games, which are on TBS, TNT, TruTV or CBS)

Villanova vs Winthrop Preview

Villanova is scoring 75.5 points a game, and it has four players scoring in double figures, led by forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who is averaging 15.7 points a game. Guard Collin Gillespie added 14 points and a team-high 4.6 points a game, and guard Justin Moore chipped in 12.6 points per contest.

Nova is coming off a nail-biting 72-71 loss to Georgetown in the Big East Championship, and they’re moving forward without starting point guard Gillespie, who was recently diagnosed with a torn MCL, forcing him to miss the tournament. It has been a devastating blow for a team that relies heavily on its point guard to direct traffic. Villanova coach Jay Wright told the Philadelphia Inquirer this week that Nova needs its other players to step up now more than ever.

“We lost our leading scorer and our most dynamic player, the guy that creates shots for everybody else, so we’ve been adjusting offensively to try to find other ways to create high-percentage shots,” Wright said. The team is now relying on sophomore Justin Moore to fill Gillespie’s shoes.

“Collin was so adept at creating shots when we needed for himself and making everybody else better in the process — getting Justin set up, taking pressure off Justin … Justin’s got to do all of that now.”

It will be an intriguing matchup for the Wildcats, who face a tricky-to-cover Eagles rotation featuring 10+ players who have averaged more than 10 minutes of playing time per game.

“Matchups are a big deal,” Wright said, via the Sacramento Bee. “We expect this to be a really difficult game because we don’t play with that much depth. We don’t play with as much speed. And they do, and they’re good at it.”

Per VUhoops.com, Winthrop runs its offense with the 11th fastest tempo in the country and it boasts the eighth-shortest possession length on offense. Eagles head coach Pat Kelsey plans to keep on doing what has worked for the team, and he’s expecting Nova to do the same.

“Basketball’s fun because there’s always different styles,” Kelsey said. “It’s a battle of wills. They have a style. We have a style. They have a thing. We have a thing. They have a brand, if you will. We have a brand. It’s the battle of wills as to whose strength is going to play out.”