Viral Home Depot Christmas Tree Is Trending

A Home Depot Christmas tree with LED lights is going viral on TikTok, but it’s becoming tough to get.

TikTok users have shared videos of the sparkling tree with blinking lights, sending it trending and turning it into an obsession for some.

Influencers who managed to get their hands on the hard-to-find Home Depot Christmas tree shared videos of it on Instagram as well as TikTok. Oregon Live reported that the tree is out of stock, although some people on TikTok say they were able to find it at their local Home Depot store by going in-person.

Oregon Live offered a list of alternatives.

If the viral tree is restocked, you will be able to find it here online.

Home Depot does have other LED lit Christmas trees for sale.

Here’s what you need to know:

One Influencer on TikTok Declared that the Viral Home Depot Christmas Tree Exceeded Her Expectations

One TikTok user, @trulyjesselle, wrote in a video caption that the Home Depot Christmas tree took less than 10 minutes to set up. That TikTok user assembled the tree in a basket. Her tree video has had millions of views.

“You bought the viral Christmas tree, and it exceeded all of your expectations,” that user wrote. “Minimal fluffing required. 10 light settings.”

The video then shows the woman using a remote control to light up the tree. The caption of the TikTok reads, “This is the perfect Christmas tree: minimal fluffing required because of memory wire branches, under 10 minutes to set up, 10 light settings. This is the 9 ft full.”

People added a variety of comments to the comment thread.

“POV: you went to Home Depot to get this tree that your wife has to have and it’s out of stock forever, and it’s the only tree that will do,” one man wrote.

“I’m afraid once I put it up I won’t want to decorate it because it’s so pretty plain,” wrote another person.

“I do not need a 7th tree. I do not. I do not,” another comment writer said. “This tree is 9 feet tall. So are my ceilings. I bought it anyway,” wrote another.

However, the link provided by the TikTok influencer also shows that the tree is not currently available, at least online. Some people in the comment thread said they were able to find the tree in some stores.

Other TikTok users have also raved about the tree. One of the trees recommended by the below infuencer is still available.

The Spruce described the tree as “The nine-foot-tall faux grand duchess balsam fir Christmas tree” costing $500. According to The Spruce, the tree in the TikTok video also comes in “a 7.5-foot-tall option and a 12-foot-tall option for $349 or $899.”

The basket in the TikTok video costs $80 at Target.

Other people highlighted an alternative.

Influencers Also Shared Pictures & Videos of the Viral Home Depot Christmas Tree on Instagram

The tree has also gone viral on Instagram. The page heykatiesue posted a reel of it, writing, “IT’S SO PERFECT 😭.” She wrote, “It has a remote so you can change the lights too. My home depot only had a few left!!”

She described it as a “viral grand duchess home depot color changing pre lit Christmas tree.”

Another Instagram user @stephie_fisher also shared a photo of the tree and wrote, “Y’all…this tree 🤩 I was TOTALLY influenced by Tik Tok and my sweet hubby made sure I got one. It is the most gorgeous sparkling beauty…I’m obsessed.”

READ NEXT: Matt Petgrave, Hockey Player Whose Skate Fatally Injured Another Player